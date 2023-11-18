Smartwatches are our trusty sidekicks in the digital age. They keep us in the loop and on track. They seamlessly blend fashion with function, offering many features at our fingertips. From keeping up with our messages to boosting productivity, these gadgets are no longer basic step counters, mainly because the best fitness trackers come with powerful heart rate monitors and track your fitness and health in one handy device.

Browsing their settings might seem confusing if you're new to smartwatches. It's crucial to get your smartwatch's time and date spot-on. It ensures your notifications, fitness tracking, and health updates sync seamlessly.

We use the Google Pixel Watch 2 in this article, but the settings are similar for all Android smartwatches, and you can follow along.

Make sure your phone and watch are paired

Setting the time on your Android smartwatch might seem like a small detail, but many apps need it to work smoothly. Your calendars, appointments, and schedules rely on the correct date and time.

Did you pair your smartwatch with your phone? Most of the time, it automatically adopts the correct settings from your phone. It's all about that seamless connection between your gadgets.

Manually changing the time on your smartwatch

Changing the time and date on your smartwatch is a breeze, especially when you do it from your smartwatch settings. Follow these steps to ensure your device is always in sync with your schedule and activities:

Press the crown button or tap the screen to ensure you're on your watch face screen. Swipe down from the top of the screen. This displays your Quick Settings. Look for the Settings icon and tap it. If you can't find it, swipe left. Close Navigate to System, scroll down, and tap Date and time. Close To change the time manually, turn off Automatic date and time. Scroll down and tap Set time. Close Change the date if needed and then tap Set date.

Set the time zone on your Android smartwatch

Adjusting the time zone on your Android smartwatch is essential, especially if you travel frequently or have friends and family in different parts of the world. Changing your watch's time zone ensures notifications, appointments, and reminders sync with the local time.

Most smartwatches offer a straightforward way to change the time zone from the watch settings. It's as easy as tapping a few buttons to find the correct city or region.

Press the crown button or tap the screen to ensure you're on your watch face screen. Swipe down from the top of the screen. This displays your Quick Settings. Tap the Settings icon. If you don't see it, swipe left. Close Navigate to System and tap Date and time. Close Turn off the Automatic time zone. Scroll down, and tap Set time zone. Select your time zone from the list. Close

You might need to turn to the supported app on your Android phone for certain models. After it's paired, the app provides an intuitive interface to tweak your watch's time zone, guaranteeing you're always on time, no matter where you are.

Change the time on your smartwatch from your phone

If you don't want to fiddle with the tiny buttons on the watch, you can change the time using your paired Android phone:

Swipe down on your phone to display the control center. Tap the Settings icon to access the settings menu. Close Scroll down and tap the System option. In the System menu, locate and tap Date & time. Close Under Date & time, check if Set time automatically is turned on. If it is, turn it off. Close Select Time. Adjust the time according to your preference. Tap OK to confirm your changes. Close

Changing to 12- or 24-hour format on your smartwatch

For some Android smartwatches, switching to the 24-hour format can be done from the watch settings, allowing for a quick and hassle-free adjustment. You might need to take a different route with certain models. After pairing your smartwatch with your Android phone, you might need to change your phone's settings, where you'll find the option to customize your watch's time format to the 24-hour clock.

Whether you prefer the standard 12-hour clock or the military-inspired 24-hour format, getting your smartwatch to display the time your way is a few taps away.

Swipe down on your phone to display the control center. Tap the Settings icon to access the settings menu. Close Scroll down and tap System in the settings menu. On the System screen, tap Date & time to access the date and time settings. Close Under Time format, check if the Use local default is turned on. If it is, turn it off. Turn on Use 24-hour format to display the time in the 24-hour format. Close

Have a better look at time with personalized watch faces

Changing the watch face on your Android smartwatch is like giving your wrist a mini makeover. It's easy and lets you personalize your device to match your style or mood. With a few taps, you can switch from a classic analog clock to a funky digital display or opt for a sleek fitness tracker face.

Now that you know how to change the time on your Android smartwatch, add watch faces on Wear OS or look into Facer's new 3D watch faces. Some smartwatches allow you to download custom watch faces, so endless options exist. Go ahead, explore the possibilities, and make your smartwatch truly yours.