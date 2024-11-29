OnePlus Watch 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The OnePlus Watch 2 is among the few Wear OS watches to take the dual-chipset, dual-OS approach. This allows it to offer multi-day battery life without compromising on functionality. While expensive at $300, a $100 discount makes this premium watch an attractive deal. $200 at OnePlus $200 at Amazon

Samsung and Google make some great WearOS smartwatches. Yet it's the OnePlus Watch 2 that stands out with its premium design and long battery life. After the missteps with its first smartwatch, the company made all the right changes with the second model, helping the OnePlus Watch 2 differentiate itself from the crowd.

Unlike most WearOS smartwatches, the OnePlus Watch 2 stands out with its unique dual-OS system, allowing it to deliver an impressive battery life of up to four days. But this comes at a cost, with the wearable carrying a hefty $300 price tag. However, this Black Friday, you can snag it for just $200 — a flat $100 discount. A fantastic price for a Wear OS watch with multi-day battery life and premium design.

Why you should not miss this OnePlus Watch 2 Black Friday deal

The OnePlus Watch 2 sports a 46mm stainless steel chassis with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The design exudes a level of premium quality that few other wearables on the market can rival. But there's one design quirk: the crown on the right does not do anything. You can rotate it, but it won't scroll through UI elements like the Pixel Watch or Apple Watch.

On the bright side, unlike its competitors, you can use standard 22mm watch bands with the OnePlus Watch 2. This means you have access to a wide variety of watch bands that you can use with the wearable.

Ticking inside the OnePlus smartwatch is a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. But this is not the only SoC. There's also a BES2700BP chipset to run the real-time operating system. The former takes care of running Wear OS apps and other demanding workloads, while the latter handles health sensor monitoring and communication activity for a longer runtime.

Thanks to this dual-OS approach, the OnePlus Watch 2 can last up to four days on a charge.

The OnePlus Watch 2's software has some weird quirks. Plus, the company is not the fastest in updating its wearable to the latest OS release. It has not mentioned when the OnePlus Watch 2 will get the Wear OS 5 update.

If you don't care about your smartwatch running the latest OS release, though, the OnePlus Watch 2 is a great buy. And with this amazing Black Friday deal dropping the wearable's price by $100 to $200, there's no better time to buy one.