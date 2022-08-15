Capturing a screenshot is a seamless task most of us are accustomed to, whether on our phone or computer. They convey information to others in a way that text doesn't. Taking a screenshot means you won't have to explain what's on your screen when you experience an issue. Most phones also allow you to record your screen in a video snippet, which is helpful in some cases, even though it may require some fiddling.

When it comes to Wear OS smartwatches, taking a screenshot is an unusual task, as most people are unlikely to share content from their timepiece. Screenshots are useful when trying to solve a problem on your watch or sharing your health statistics. The method to take a screenshot is different depending on the Wear OS version on your watch. First and second generation Wear OS wearables require you to use your phone and the Wear OS app to take a screenshot. Modern ones like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 allow you to use a combination of keys simultaneously on the watch to take a screenshot.

How to take a screenshot on Wear OS 2 smartwatches

You'll use your phone to take a screenshot on your Wear OS 2 smartwatch. There isn't a direct way to take one on the timepiece. This also requires both devices to be on and paired with each other before you take the screenshot.

On your Wear OS 2 smartwatch, go to the screen you want to capture. Open the Wear OS app on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner of the app. Tap Take screenshot of watch. 2 Images Close A notification pops up on your phone saying a screenshot was taken. Close

Even if your Wear OS 2 smartwatch has a circular display, the final screenshot is captured as a square, with black padding added around the screen to make it square. You won't experience this issue if your wearable has a rectangular or square display or runs Wear OS 3.

How to take a screenshot on Wear OS 3-powered Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5

Taking screenshots on Samsung Galaxy Watches running Wear OS 3 is the easiest of the lot. Like the best Samsung phones, you'll press a key combination on the device to capture a screenshot.

Navigate to the screen on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch you want to capture. Press the Home and Back buttons simultaneously. These are usually the two physical keys on the watch's right side. A screenshot is captured as soon as you let go of the keys. 2 Images Close

Screenshots you take are automatically saved on your phone. You'll find your screenshots in the Gallery app. Galaxy Watch screenshots are stored in the DCIM/Pictures/Watch folder on your paired Samsung phone.

You can't record the screen of your Galaxy Watch.

How to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel Watch

Taking a screenshot on the Pixel Watch isn't straightforward. You must activate developer options on your phone to take a screenshot on the Pixel Watch. Go to your phone's Settings menu and tap About Phone. From there, tap Build Number seven times. The hidden Developer options appear in your phone's Settings menu.

When that's done, follow these steps:

Open the Watch app on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner of the display. Select the Take screen shot on watch option. A Ready to send watch screenshot notification appears on your phone. The first time you tap the notification, a list of apps with which you can share the screenshot displays. Select Photos if you want to save the screenshot to Google Photos. 2 Images Close

While the Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series have access to Google Assistant, you can't use the digital assistant to take a screenshot using your voice. This is unlike phones, where you can ask Google Assistant to capture your phone's screen.

How to take a screenshot on Fossil Wear OS 3 watches

To take a screenshot on a Fossil smartwatch running Wear OS 3, use the Fossil app on a companion phone.

Open the Fossil app on the phone paired with the watch. Tap My Preferences under the For You section of the app. Scroll down and tap System. Tap the Request Wear OS 3 screen shot from the sub-menu that opens. A window appears where you can share or save the screenshot with the apps installed on your phone.

The guide above does not work for taking screenshots on the Mi Band or a wearable running RTOS.

Can you record the screen on Wear OS 3 watches?

Unlike Android phones, Wear OS 3 does not provide a screen recording functionality. And given the resource constraints, third-party screen recording apps aren't available for the platform.

If you're willing to put in the time and effort, Google provides developers a way to record a video on Wear OS watches. This involves using the Android tool for Mac and recording the raw frame rates using an ADB command. You'll find detailed instructions in the Android developer documentation.

