Summary Google Wallet now holds more than just bank and credit cards, storing tickets, IDs, passports, and more.

For this reason, additional security measures have been added.

A recent bug on Wear OS started prompting for a PIN/password for every Google Wallet transaction, which has now been fixed.

Over the past year, we've seen Google Wallet evolve to handle more than just bank and credit cards. The app can now safely store tickets, bus passes, airline tickets, and even state IDs and passports. As such, we've seen Google add more layers of security to the app, requiring users to re-verify their PIN or password before making any substantial transactions.