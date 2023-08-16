Wear OS will soon be getting a new Google Assistant app Tile, according to an APK teardown from 9to5Google. Judging by strings found in the latest version of the Assistant app for Wear OS, this new Tile will show "chips" for custom Google Assistant actions, letting users create a list of shortcuts to their most-used commands.

In Wear OS parlance, Tiles are the discrete, widget-like slices of app functionality that live next to your watch's home screen, allowing for quick access to glaceable info and certain app features without actually having to open the app itself; think a quick view of the weather forecast, or easily accessible buttons to track certain workout types.

In its current, in-development state, the Tile for Google Assistant would show a list of Google Assistant commands that, when pressed, will trigger the same action that would happen if you spoke the command to the Assistant. Considering you can configure Google Assistant routines to do just about anything you want, these shortcuts could have practically unlimited potential uses.

A screenshot of the in-development Google Assistant Wear OS Tile. Source: 9to5Google

Data for version 1.7.12 of the Google Assistant app for Wear OS contains a screenshot of the upcoming Tile with example Assistant actions. The screenshot only shows two actions, but it's reasonable to assume we'll be able to add more and scroll to see the entire selection. Strings indicate there'll be a set of "suggested actions" built into the Tile, but you'll also be able to create fully custom shortcuts that trigger whichever actions you choose.

Given this new Tile hasn't been officially announced yet, we don't know when exactly to expect it to be available. It could make its debut on the Pixel Watch 2 — which Google also hasn't announced yet. Still, based on the cadence of leaks surrounding the unconfirmed new wearable, we wouldn't be surprised to see Google show it off alongside the Pixel 8 series at a hardware event this fall.