Summary Most Wear OS apps don't support always-on display (AOD), forcing screen to go fuzzy when not in use.

Google introduced "Force Global AOD Experience" setting in Wear OS 5.1 for Pixel Watches to keep screens useful.

The Wear OS 6 update will unify AOD experience, keeping last-used apps active on screen, including media controls in Material 3 Expressive flair.

Most top smartwatches have had always-on displays (AODs) for a while now, letting you check the time, for example, without lifting a finger. The Pixel Watch has had AOD since day one, but Wear OS never really played nice with it. So, if you’re using an app that doesn’t support AOD and you drop your wrist, all you get is a fuzzy version of the screen with the time slapped on top.