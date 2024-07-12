Summary Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra are the first to run on WearOS 5, beating Google's Pixel Watch lineup to the update.

However, newly-surfaced information suggests that WearOS 5 will offer UWB support, which the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra don't have the hardware to utilize.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 is expected to feature UWB support for high-precision tracking and potential vehicle interaction. The wearable might launch at Google's August 13 event.

Samsung's Unpacked went almost as expected, with a few surprises along the way. We learned that the South Korean tech giant's new foldables, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, are both $100 more expensive than their predecessors, though an extended seven years of support (this is a first for the foldables) does somewhat offset the hike.

What was more surprising was the fact that Samsung is giving some lucky Z series buyers early delivery this year, and Android Police's very own Zachary Kew-Denniss has already received, and unboxed, his new Z Flip 6 (he's been very giggly today). For reference, the foldables are not expected to arrive at buyers' doorsteps until July 24.

Other major surprises came from the wearable front, with Samsung announcing that its new Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra will be the first wearables to run on WearOS 5 (One UI 6 Watch). However, there's one newly uncovered WearOS 5 feature that even the novel Samsung wearables can't make use of.

Albeit the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra gained WearOS 5 support before any of Google's own wearables, we know that the Mountain View, California-based tech giant has its head down, and it is working on the Pixel Watch 3, which will run the upcoming OS, and it might be the first to take advantage of WearOS 5's newly-surfaced ultra-wideband (UWB) support.

As suggested by Android AUthority, May's WearOS 5 Developer Preview has revealed a hidden UWB toggle under connectivity preferences, with the description, "Helps identify the relative position of nearby devices that have UWB."

This distinctly suggests that Google is preparing to roll out UWB-equipped smartwatches, and there's no better candidate than the Pixel Watch 3. Coincidently (or not), Google has also been reported to be working on adding UWB support to its Find My network, which should not only make it easier to locate supported trackers, like Motorola's recently-released Moto Tag, but also provide functionality to track and locate UWB-supported smartwatches.

What this could mean for the Pixel Watch 3

We already know quite a bit about the upcoming Pixel Watch 3. The wearable is expected to be available in two sizes, alleviating a pain point that plagued its predecessor. The wearable might be sold under the names Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL, with the latter only offering a size upgrade with no under-the-hood changes. Although the upcoming wearable is expected to look identical in design to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, it might have slimmer bezels, alleviating another consistent pain point.

It's also worth noting that UWB support is almost certain for the watch series, as indicated in two separate reports. The wearable has passed through the FCC, and its submission mentions UWB on both the upcoming models. A separate report from the often reliable Kamila Wojciechowska echoes the same.

For potential Pixel Watch 3 series owners, this could mean easier high-precision tracking when you misplace your watch, and being able to pinpoint its exact location in your couch. It could also make it possible for users to use their Pixel Watch 3 to lock or unlock supported vehicles from the likes of BMW, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Ram, and Volvo.

Google's next Pixel event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 13, and we're expecting the tech giant to unveil the Pixel Watch 3 series, alongside the Pixel 9 series at the event.