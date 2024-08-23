Samsung introduced Wear OS 5 on July 10, 2024, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are the first to launch with Wear OS 5 and are the best wearables on the market. The update brings several improvements, including a better battery life that cuts power use by up to 20%, more detailed fitness tracking, and new customizable watch faces with interactive options. It was previously exclusive to those devices, and Google's wearables didn't get it until the Pixel Watch 3 came out. But a broader availability is expected later. Here are all the confirmed eligible devices.

Samsung Galaxy

It isn't surprising that the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra come with Wear OS 5. Samsung's smartwatches have been running it since they switched from the Tizen OS in 2021. Samsung overlays a customized version of it under the One UI name. The new watches are positioned as flagship models with updated features.

Their features are not a major leap forward from the Watch 6, and some feel more like gimmicks than practical solutions. For example, the Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) metric measures how sugars interact with fats and proteins to assess metabolic health. However, it's a complex insight for the average user to understand or act on. Still, the watches are solid choices for fitness tracking if you've never had a Galaxy Watch.

The Watch 7 runs One UI 6, with a 3-nanometer Exynos W1000 chip and an improved BioActive Sensor underneath. You get 32GB of storage with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi or LTE, although LTE costs $50 extra. The Watch Ultra is tougher and more rugged. It's what you want for extreme outdoor activities. It has a titanium case that's 5AMT certified, which means you can go 100 meters underwater without damaging it. The Watch 7 only goes half that deep.

Samsung added extra features, including an emergency siren and a programmable quick button. Both watches share the same 480 x 480 AMOLED screen and memory sizes, which makes the high price hard to justify. Samsung is also updating some of its older smartwatches:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Samsung rolled out beta builds of One UI 6 and Wear OS 5 to the listed watches in July 2024. Smartwatches released before these models will not receive the update.

Google Pixel

The Google Pixel Watch 3 launched alongside the Pixel 9 series smartphones on August 13, 20 days after the Watch 7 and Watch Ultra came out. It's the first Pixel Watch to get Wear OS 5. It looks similar to last year's model but has a larger 45mm size. However, some people called the 45mm version the "Google Pixel Watch XL" before the release.

Google also added an ultra-wideband chip for unlocking Pixel phones and BMW cars, as well as an Actua display that's brighter and more power-efficient. There's a pulse detection system that calls for help if it senses your heart stops, and you can control Google TV, view Nest Cam feeds, or do more with a paired Pixel phone. The watch won't arrive until September 3, 2024, but you can preorder it. It isn't the only one to receive Wear OS 5. Others include the following:

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch 2

OnePlus

OnePlus devices generally lag behind Samsung and Google in terms of update support. Despite this, OnePlus devices are set to receive Wear OS 5, which brings them in line with the latest software advancements. The OnePlus Watch 2 will get two major Wear OS updates and three years of security updates.

Since the watch launched with Wear OS 4 in February 2024, it should get an update to Wear OS 6 and receive security patches until early 2027. However, OnePlus has not detailed how soon these updates will be available after their release. The Watch 2R is the only other OnePlus wearable that received the update.

Oppo

The Oppo Watch X launched with Wear OS 4 in March 2024 and is a prime candidate for Wear OS since it's still new. While it has important sensors like a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor, it lacks advanced features found in other watches, like skin temperature tracking and fall detection. The accompanying app, OHealth, is basic and doesn't have the extra features found in apps from brands like Fitbit or Huawei. Still, its $499 price puts it in competition with other high-end smartwatches. It's a reliable Wear OS watch with good battery life if you don't need much.

Push Forward with Wear OS 5

Wear OS 5 is starting to make its mark, especially with Samsung and Google leading the way. It's available on high-end models, but more devices will get the update soon. Companies like Xiaomi may also roll out more wearables that run the latest software. The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is its first watch to use Wear OS, but it's still stuck on version 3.5 and hasn't received the Wear OS 4 update. Check for the update on your Pixel Watches and other models in the settings menu. It installs automatically when your watch is charging, connected to Wi-Fi, and has at least 50% battery.