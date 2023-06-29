Google and Samsung have done a lot of heavy lifting to revitalize the Wear OS scene. Wear OS 3, which debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, breathed new life into Google's wearable platform with new functionality and a fresh coat of paint. While it took nearly seven years to reach version 3.0 of the platform, Wear OS 4 is already available as a Developer Preview and is expected to be available on both new and existing watches in the coming months. Here's everything we know about the latest and greatest in Wear OS.

What is Wear OS 4?

Wear OS 4 is the upcoming version of Wear OS, based on Android 13. It's an upgrade from the existing Wear OS 3.5, which is currently available on the Google Pixel Watch, all of Samsung's Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch devices, and the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5.

What new features will be included in Wear OS 4?

We're not expecting Wear OS 4 to be a radically different experience from Wear OS 3.x, but it's set to introduce several improvements. During its I/O event this year, Google teased Wear OS 4 optimizations that should bring longer battery life and new watch apps for Google Calendar and Gmail. The company also mentioned a new backup-and-restore tool that should make switching between different Wear OS watches less of a hassle, improved text-to-speech performance, and a new permissions system that automatically grants permissions approved on your phone to the corresponding watch apps.

Google is also teaming up with Samsung to bring a new watch face creation tool to Wear OS 4. The new Watch Face Format is a declarative XML format that takes some of the legwork out of making new watch faces. Watch Face Format is only supported on Wear OS 4. However, Samsung has a new Watch Face Studio tool that lets developers craft new watch faces that use Watch Face Format on Wear OS 4 devices and that are backward-compatible with Wear OS 3 watches.

XDA Developers noticed that Android Virtual Devices running Wear OS 4 seem to support Material You's adaptive colors. Google hasn't officially announced this feature, and XDA couldn't customize its virtual watch's theme, but it seems that Material You theming will be present in Wear OS 4 from launch.

Wear OS 4 could introduce a big usability upgrade. The ability to transfer your Wear OS watch from one phone to another without performing a factory reset on the wearable. Galaxy Watches running the beta version of Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch can be moved from one phone to another without a reset as long as all the devices involved are signed in to the same Google account. This could be a big development for anyone who tends to bounce between phones.

When will my watch get Wear OS 4?

Given the protracted and troubled rollout of Wear OS 3 to older Wear OS watches from the likes of Mobvoi and Fossil, it's likely many existing watches won't get the update anytime soon, if they do at all. We'd be pleased to be proven wrong there, but history tells us not to get our hopes up.

Still, Google has said that Wear OS 4 is coming this fall. We expect to see it first on the company's Pixel Watch and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 devices. The beta program for Samsung's One UI 5 Watch, which is built on Wear OS 4, has already begun. We're also expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to launch sometime this summer, and it should come with the latest version of Wear OS. So, Google's "fall" estimate might be on the conservative side.

We're keeping an eye on new developments surrounding Wear OS 4, so be sure to check back often for the latest.