Taking a screenshot on an Android phone or tablet is as easy as pressing a couple of buttons together. But the same is not valid for Wear OS watches. The experience is wildly inconsistent and cumbersome across devices. On the original Pixel Watch, you needed to use the companion Watch app on your phone to take a screenshot of the watch's screen, which made little sense. Thankfully, with Wear OS 4, Google is simplifying taking screenshots on smartwatches.

Like on the best Android phones, you only have to press the crown and the recent menu button simultaneously on the Pixel Watch or the Pixel Watch 2 (via Google News Telegram group). As soon as you let go of the buttons, the wearable will take a screenshot. An animation will appear to confirm this. Additionally, a notification will pop up on the paired phone saying a screenshot was taken.

This is exactly how Samsung lets you take screenshots on its Galaxy Watch lineup. No wonder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup is our top pick in the list of the best Android smartwatches. TicWatch also offers a similar method on its Wear OS watches.

Presumably, the new process of taking a screenshot will remain the same across all watches running Wear OS 4. This method is a lot simpler and user-friendly, as it eliminates using the companion phone app for such a basic task. Given the troubled rollout of Wear OS 3, it is unclear when existing smartwatches will get the Wear OS 4 update.

Samsung was the first to make Wear OS 4 available for its existing watches in early September, with its close relationship with Google apparently providing it with exclusive access to the OS over others. The original Pixel Watch's Wear OS 4 update also just started rolling out, though it is missing new watch faces and Do Not Disturb syncing.

Apart from this basic improvement, Wear OS 4 packs several other enhancements. Thanks to underlying optimizations, the OS delivers better performance and smoother animations. It also introduces a new watch face format and Watch Face Studio tool, enabling easy development of watch faces. Other significant changes include the ability to transfer the watch to another device without a reset, cloud backup and restore, and new safety features.