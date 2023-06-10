Samsung and Google's joint effort to revive Wear OS by merging it with Tizen has worked wonders. With Wear OS 3, the list of the best Android smartwatches has only grown, and the ecosystem's growth was further fueled with the Google Pixel Watch's launch in 2021. But Wear OS has some pretty annoying limitations, one of which is that you must reset your smartwatch when switching phones. It appears that Google will resolve this pain point with the upcoming Wear OS 4 update later this year.

Samsung recently released the One UI 5 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 5 and older models. Among a barrage of new features and improvements, the update's change log notes the ability to pair your watch with a new phone without needing a reset. As tested by the folks at 9to5Google, the re-pairing process works seamlessly and only requires you to accept a prompt on the new phone. However, the watch and the phone must be logged into the same Google account for the transfer to work.

This is a small but important usability improvement as it ensures you won't have to set up your watch from scratch again while switching phones. One UI 5 Watch is based on Wear OS 4, so the ability to change phones without resetting the wearable should also make its way to non-Samsung watches. As for Samsung's skin, it should debut on the Galaxy Watch 6 in late July and make its way to Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 series around the same time.

As Google revealed at I/O 2023, Wear OS 4 will bring native cloud backup and restore functionality for your downloaded apps and watch faces. So, even when switching to a new wearable, the setup process should be much faster and more convenient. The company is yet to detail other improvements that are a part of Wear OS 4, which is set to debut this fall.