Wear OS 3 launched last year, promising what is basically a full reset for Google's operating system for smartwatches. It has been limited to the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series, though, which Google and Samsung launched with much fanfare following last year's Google I/O. That's finally changing now. Wear OS 3 is launching on the first non-Samsung watch, the Montblanc Summit 3.

Despite running Wear OS 3, the Montblanc Summit 3 will likely offer a vastly different software experience to the Galaxy Watch4, which is heavy on customizations because of Samsung’s One UI Watch skin. If anything, the Summit 3 will offer a much closer-to-stock experience, giving users an idea of what the Pixel Watch might feel like. Judging from a render 9to5Google posted, Wear OS 3 on the Montblanc looks a lot different from Samsung's take on the OS.

The Montblanc watch is a new entrant in the company’s smartwatch portfolio, preceded by the Summit Lite, Summit 2, and Summit 2+. It’ll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, alongside 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Its 1.28-inch AMOLED display will have a 416 x 416 resolution. For connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Meanwhile, the watch is chock full of sensors, including a heart rate monitor, a microphone, a barometer, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor.

The Montblanc’s case is made of titanium and will arrive in silver, black, or as a bi-color option. The rubber or leather straps will come in black, blue, or British green, depending on the case and band combinations. For navigation, the 42mm watch will have a rotating crown and two additional buttons. It looks set to be a beautiful accessory, and one that will cost you a pretty penny.

The Montblanc Summit 3 is not meant for casual smartwatch users. The premium wearable will cost a staggering $1,290. But, if you can look past that, it’ll be available for purchase come July 15 in the USA and Europe.