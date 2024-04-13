Google killed its podcast app on April 2 and shoved everything into the YouTube Music app, and now nothing can replicate the streamlined experience of Google Podcasts. So far, YouTube Music has missed the mark completely, from its cluttered interface to its insistence that everything should be connected to video somehow. So here's what we will miss the most about Google Podcasts now that it's gone.

1 Simple and clean interface

YT Music is a jumbled mess

Google Podcasts' recommendation engine is seriously limited.

Google Podcasts had a "less is more" ethos that was at once clean and refreshing as well as easy to use. There was a clear focus on finding podcasts. YouTube Music, on the other hand, feels like an audio and visual flea market. Music videos are mixed with albums and playlists, which are mixed with podcast episodes. It makes it a real chore to navigate.

We want to listen to a podcast; why do we need to sift through everything else?

2 Dedicated search

YouTube Music keeps adding videos, playlists, and songs to podcast searches

Google Podcasts nailed search functionality because the only things on the app were podcasts. If we were in the mood for a historical deep dive or a quirky crime story, searching was easy. Everything Google Podcasts surfaced was a podcast.

YouTube Music is a different beast. Searches return a jambalaya of videos, playlists, podcasts, and albums. Entire YouTube channels will show up in the results. This is frustrating when we're getting ready for a long drive and just want a good investigative journalism podcast to listen to during the trip.

3 No videos

The podcast app didn't try to get me to watch a video of every podcast

Videos of podcasts continue to hijack search results on YouTube Music. Google Podcasts embraced the fact that podcasts are an audio medium. There were no distractions when all we wanted to do was listen. YouTube Music seems to insist that we should watch the podcast and pushes the video component even when it's not necessary. For many of us, the podcast experience isn't enhanced by watching the podcasters sit at a desk and talk to each other with enormous microphones dangling in front of their faces.

4 Free and without ads

Google Podcasts was one of Google's most user-friendly products

Google Podcasts delivered an ad-free experience without paywalls. The focus was on the content, as if we, that is, the audience, were the most important part of the equation. YouTube Music, on the other hand, tries to squeeze every last penny out of us while telling us what we should listen to. We understand the need to generate revenue, but the way YouTube Music blocks itself off behind a paywall or constantly throws ads at us diminishes the user experience. And let's be real here: there are better podcast apps we can use.

5 Organized and easy

Google Podcasts excelled at keeping things organized

Subscriptions were neatly listed. Downloads had their own spot. Everything felt intuitive. Google Podcasts was one of the best podcast apps on the market because of its simple and minimalist approach to organization. YouTube Music, on the other hand, throws everything onto the home page. Music, podcasts, videos, playlists, ads. It's a singular, disorganized mess and creates a sense of stress the moment we open the app. Sifting through our podcast subscriptions feels like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Google Podcasts was a lesson in simplicity

Google Podcasts had its quirks, but it offered a straightforward and enjoyable way to listen to our favorite podcasts. A streamlined interface, lack of ads, freedom from videos, and a dedicated podcast-only search made it a gem among podcast fans. YouTube Music falls short in so many ways, and we're not convinced this is the right platform for podcasts in its current form, it feels rushed.

We understand the need for change and progress. This is why we want to see podcasts find a true home on YouTube Music, now that Google seems intent on this path. Google needs to prioritize simplicity, give podcasts a dedicated home free from videos, let us filter our searches to receive only podcasts, and give us better tools to organize our podcast libraries. Maybe then YouTube Music could really shine.