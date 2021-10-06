Google recently uploaded the stable release of Android 12 to the AOSP. While that was great to see, what we didn't end up getting alongside it were new Android 12 builds for Pixel phones. But while Google didn't step up with those, an open-source release means that OEMs can now start working on updates for their own handsets. It also happens to be exactly what indepdent developers need to create some Android 12 custom ROMs. Well, some devs seem to have gotten to work immediately, and now the first Android 12-based custom ROMs are already here.

These custom ROMs come to us via the XDA forums. The first featured Android 12 ROM is made for the Redmi K20 Pro, otherwise known as the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro globally. From developer abhishek987, as per the original post, it's fully stable and ready for use, with the only broken feature being that SELinux is set to permissive. As it turns out, since the Monet dynamic theming system is not part of the code in this Android 12 release yet (although that might happen once Android 12.1 comes around), this ROM uses an alternative dynamic theming system recreation made by a third-party developer to support wallpaper-based theming.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Don't have a Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro? Don't worry. There's also a GSI. Thanks to the magic of Project Treble, all Treble-enabled devices with an unlockable bootloader can try out Android 12 thanks to this release. With GSIs being produced as "one-size-fits-all" solutions for a lot of phones, though, they tend to be a little bit buggier than regular custom ROMs, and this is a particularly early one, so if you do end up installing it on a device, maybe don't put it on your daily driver. Make sure to check the original thread for more information.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Be mindful that all of these ROMs are in an early stage. After all, the operating system just came out, and developers have only been playing with it for a very short time. Even if a ROM developer claims that their release is fully stable and there are no bugs reported, that doesn't mean you won't be the first to find one. As always, be prepared to find issues, potentially deal-breaking ones, and work around them. If you're looking for something like stable LineageOS 19 for your phone, you will have to wait a little bit.

Tile teases super-precise Apple AirTag competitor as it launches next-gen Bluetooth trackers Longtime tracker manufacturer behind in making UWB tags

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email