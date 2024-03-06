It’s a 21st-century nightmare. Chasing the dream of having a single device that can do it all — from phone calls to text messages to social media, being the center of your multimedia and information gathering empire, and even productivity. Unfortunately, the rabbit hole of creating super devices has delivered very few, which is why some of the best tablets and smartphones today are the very definition of being a jack of all trades and master of none.

I want to go back to a time when devices served one purpose and did it well. However, this time, I want these devices to harness the power of Android to enable new experiences. And there are signs that, just like the cyclical nature of fashion, this single-purpose computing past is making a comeback — supercharged by the flexibility of Android, which is music to my ears.

Single-minded design creates optimized experiences

Less is more

I'm a true believer in the Bauhaus mentality of "Less is More." Between shoehorned functionality and notification overload, the all-in-one style of computing isn't conducive to tasks that require focus. True to that school of thought, I've been a long-time fan of the Kindle as my e-reader of choice despite having iPads at my disposal because of its purposeful design. The Kindle does one thing: it facilitates reading, and it does it brilliantly well.

Distraction-free productivity

E-ink tablets powered by Android bridge analog notebooks, convenience, and cloud connectivity

Today, there are an increasing number of devices that imbibe that ethos. Take, for example, the Supernote Nomad. One of several e-ink tablets on the market, the Supernote runs a bare-bones version of Android, giving it good enough networking capabilities that can hook into cloud ecosystems. However, the stripped-down nature means that it gets rid of cruft like games, third-party apps, and notification overload. When you get down to jotting down notes or creating a plan on the Supernote or other tablets like the ReMarkeable 2, that’s often all you do. And these devices are better for it.

High-end audio immersion

When you don't want messages and calls marring your music enjoyment

The Covid-era resurgence of the iPod is another example of people embracing minimalism. Of course, the iPod isn’t a good fit for a modern streaming-first world. However, Android-based Digital Audio Players are. Please give me my music and nothing else. These devices aren’t new, either. However, modern Android-based DAPs are unlocking a whole new world of music listening for enthusiasts by giving them the world’s entire high-resolution music streaming catalog for distraction-free listening. Portable DAPs like the Fiio M11 Plus combine the simplicity of a music-first interface with all the conveniences of running Android, like excellent connectivity and access to your favorite platforms.

Meanwhile, purpose-built devices like the Fiio R7 are a prime example of stripped-down Android enabling new form factors. Experiences like a single unified interface to tie in all your streaming services and local music under one umbrella wouldn’t be possible without this marriage between single-purpose hardware and Android. Unlike traditional receivers or music streaming devices, the Android base allows the Fiio R7 to transmit and receive audio over LDAC, connect to high-end speakers, and the best earbuds and headphones over a plethora of interconnects — wireless or physical. The Android base also allows it to be infinitely extensible for all sorts of future streaming sources.

Focused gaming

Effortless controls, console-like interface, what more could you want?

Gaming, too, benefits from the advantages of using Android as a base to build upon. Sure, the Steam Deck gets a lot of eyeballs for its PC-like customizability, but incredible Android handheld consoles like the Retroid Pocket or the Ayaneo Pocket Air are equally popular for their ability to offer excellent controls, a high-quality screen, a great interface optimized for gaming with the ability to run Android-based emulators and games. The entire interface, optimized for the sole purpose of gaming, makes these devices an excellent choice for gamers on the go. More importantly, it uses Android in innovative ways, cuts out extras like anoying notifications, and delivers a great user experience on an equally solid code base.

Smartphones have reached peak innovation

It's time for Android to shine in new ways

This year's trends from Mobile World Congress show that smartphones, while exciting, have reached peak innovation. Improvements are geared towards optimization and quality of life. In fact, the most exciting smartphone I checked out at MWC was yet another smartphone concept that can bend in new ways. For me, the next big innovation cycle is creating bespoke experiences for specific purposes. It might sound like taking a step back, but as smartphones reach a saturation point and become modern-day computer replacements, there is ample room for single-purpose devices that solve specific problems with unique and innovative solutions. And Android is well-positioned to be the universal operating system driving these experiences.