On the hunt for some serious storage? I'd point you toward the TerraMaster T6-423. It's an expansive enclosure that can support capacities up to 20TB per drive, meaning you could kit this thing out with enough storage to stow away 120TB of data. That's considerably more than even the best cloud storage platforms can offer, all without the monthly subscription fee. For Prime Day, TerraMaster has discounted the six-bay NAS by 20%.

TerraMaster T6-423 $560 $700 Save $140 TerraMaster's T6-423 has six drive bays, two M.2 slots for SSDs, upgradable RAM, and an Intel processor. This makes it quite a potent storage device, especially at a discounted $560. $560 at Amazon

Why the TerraMaster T6-423 is a NAS worth buying

I positively reviewed the TerraMaster T6-432, awarding it a 7/10 rating. The only drawback to the enclosure is the lack of any functionality through the HDMI port other than interfacing with a command line. There's also a weaker selection of apps on TerraMaster's OS compared to Synology and Asustor, but all the most important offerings are present, including Plex Media Server. And boy is this NAS powerful enough to run them all.

Inside the TerraMaster T6-423 is an Intel Celeron N5095 processor with four cores capable of boosting up to 2.9GHz. This is a mighty chip capable of transcoding 4K content on the fly, handling multiple simultaneous connections, and then some. TerraMaster loads the NAS with 4GB of DDR4 RAM as standard, but it's possible to expand this up to 32GB, which is more than what's found inside many desktop gaming PCs.

Two PCIe 3.0 M.2 slots are present for NVMe drives and two 2.5GbE connections will ensure you have ample bandwidth for transferring data. Installing and running TerraMaster's TOS is a straightforward process and has vastly improved with recent updates. There's even a handy mobile app available for TerraMaster NAS that lets you connect to the server while on the move. For $560, this is a solid NAS deal.

Remember that this NAS is diskless, meaning you'll need to pick up a few drives to install. We've covered a few NAS drive deals that are worth considering.