There are plenty of wireless earbuds to choose from, but it can be rare to find a pair that doesn't break the bank while also sounding great. This is why we gave the Nothing Ear (a) buds a 9 out of 10 in our review. Not only has Nothing delivered a pair of wireless buds that look slick in their clear case or in the ear, but these buds deliver sound well beyond their price point, and the $100 retail price ensures these buds remain accessible to anyone who wants a pair.

Well, today, these well-reviewed headphones are 22% off, bringing the price down to $77.50, which just so happens to be the lowest price we've seen for these wireless earbuds since their release last year.

What's great about the Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds

Polish from top to bottom, at a price that makes sense

The Nothing Ear (a) look pretty stylish, especially the yellow pair, which are the cheapest of the three colors on sale today (by a difference of a dollar fifty). Not only does the clear lid of the case allow the buds to shine in their home, slapping a yellow pair in your ears will surely get some looks too. So, if fashion is your thing, the Nothing Ear (a) buds should appeal.

But what makes Nothing's Ear (a) wireless earbuds stand out is the sound and how you control them. The buds come with active noise cancelling, ensuring you can always hear your tunes, and the ANC is adaptable. There is also a clear voice function to ensure your calls are clear on both ends. Oh, and LDAC is supported for high-res audio for all you audiophiles out there.

That's a lot of features and style for a pair of wireless earbuds that anyone can purchase today for 22% off at $77.50. Remember, today is the last day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and since these buds are marked as a Big Spring Deal, it's likely this deal will be gone tomorrow, so act fast.