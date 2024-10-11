Phone design is long past the days of slider keyboards, touchpads, and physical end call buttons. Today, practically every smartphone you'll find in a carrier store has the same attributes: a gigantic battery, a camera module sticking well outside the rest of the frame, and a huge, high-res display that reaches from border to border, nearly uninterrupted.

Just because every OEM has adopted the same design philosophy doesn't mean it's above reproach. In fact, I'm about to argue something so controversial, I wouldn't be surprised if you're tempted to jump into the comments based on the headline alone. I think modern smartphone design is going a little too far with just how slim — or, in some cases, non-existent — bezels are. As futuristic as the Galaxy S25 Ultra might end up looking, I think we're trending towards devices that feel downright uncomfortable to use.

A brief history of smartphone bezels

How far we've come, and how little we have left to grow

I'm not sure when the smartphone industry's obsession with bezels really got started. Maybe it kicked off with the LG G2, which used disproportionate bezels to minimize the space along the top and kept the space between the display and the sides of the device to an absolute minimum. Maybe it really started in earnest with Samsung's Galaxy S6 Edge, which was one of the first mainstream Android devices to use curved panels (the Galaxy Note Edge was more of an experiment than anything else). Maybe it was the Essential Phone, which — niche appeal aside — certainly made a splash with the enthusiasts among us.

Or, perhaps, this obsession with minimizing the non-display space on the front of a smartphone has always been there, waiting for technology to catch up with our futuristic dreams. For as minimal as the LG G2 felt at the time — I myself am a proud previous owner — it actually looks pretty dated by today's standards, thanks to that chunky chin along the display's bottom. If a phone launched today with a 75.9% screen-to-body ratio, it would be laughed out of Reddit threads and carrier stores alike. Yet compared to its competitors — the 72.3% Galaxy S4, the 65% HTC One M7, or the 60.8% iPhone 5s — it felt like a revolution.

For the better part of a decade now, bezels any larger than a sliver around the screen have become a thing of the past. In 2017, the Galaxy S8 and iPhone X brought that ratio into the low 80 percent space — 83.6% and 82.9%, respectively — making Google's updated design on the Pixel 2 XL (76.4%) look absolutely ancient by comparison. In 2019, we saw even more progress, with an 88.3% ratio on the Galaxy S10. Even by modern standards, it's still an ultra-slim design five years later.

Since reaching this apex, smartphone manufacturers have continued trying to slowly slice fractions of fractions of millimeters off the area around their devices' bezels, and I'm not sure if it's for the best. The Pixel 9 Pro — my frontrunner for best phone of the year — has an 87.6% screen-to-body ratio, and to the eyes of some particularly picky Redditors, it looks dated. To certain enthusiasts online, if your phone isn't reaching that holy 90% metric, you're wasting time trying to compete.

The only real design change seen on this year's iPhone 16 Pro Max, for example, comes from its bezels. At a 91.4% ratio, it's an admittedly impressive feat. Largely speaking, you have to look outside the US to find competition. Tecno's Phantom X2 Pro and Motorola's Edge 50 Pro both best Apple's latest, albeit partially through the use of curved displays. Samsung, by all accounts, is attempting to best the iPhone with its upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, aiming to introduce even slimmer bezels on its upcoming phablet.

Frankly, I'm not sure what it's all for at this point.

Bezels serve a purpose beyond simple aesthetic

Your phone is a utility, not a piece of jewelry

Look. I'm not here to argue that the days of 60% or 70% screen-to-body ratios are worth returning to. Generally speaking, I like modern smartphone design, even if it's a little stale compared to the Wild West of the early '10s. However, I have spent the last few months wondering if we're going too far, a feeling that started with — of all phones — the Pixel 8a.

It's not hard to find criticism of the Pixel 8a's design online — I even called them an "awkward first impression" in my review. With uneven, relatively thick bezels, it happens to look like the budget phone that it is, specifically when compared to modern flagships. Google didn't change the shape of the bezels between generations, though the curved corners on the Pixel 8a help make it look a little sleeker than its predecessor. At an 81.6% ratio, it's a far cry from the near edge-to-edge displays you'll find on phones twice the price. And, perhaps most crucially, it is both taller and wider than the regular Pixel 8, despite using a slightly smaller display.

I think in our quest to turn every smartphone into an uninterrupted display, we've perhaps forgotten what bezels can actually do for us.

Those bezels do have a big advantage though: They make the Pixel 8a far more comfortable to hold than the majority of these ultra-slim flagships, especially if you aren't using a case. Whether you're texting, browsing the web, or watching a video, Google's border gives your fingers and palm a space to rest on, without interfering with the display at all. You don't need to awkwardly pinch your fingers around the frame — just hold the phone like, you know, a phone. And the more I used the Pixel 8a in the months after launch, the more I liked just holding it.

It's a trend that reminds me of the worst aspects of using phones with curved displays, where I would find it physically uncomfortable to text or game without the use of a case that expands the border. At the point where you need an additional accessory to make the phone enjoyable to hold, you have to wonder if we're dealing with bad design.

Smartphone makers can't stop chasing this trend

We're crossing the Rubicon on phone design

Granted, the Pixel 8a might be an extreme case — you won't find me complaining if the Pixel 9a slims that asymmetrical bottom bezel down. But I think the Pixel 9 Pro is about as slim a border as I want on a smartphone, and it's not just to avoid accidental touches. The more smartphone manufacturers reduce their bezels, the harder it'll be for case manufacturers to protect these ultra-expensive devices without covering up the sides of the screen. The same goes for screen protectors, which seem pretty hit or miss on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, judging by some Reddit responses.

Phantom touches seem to be a real problem with Apple's latest phablet. Some users have reported that the phone's touch rejection is way too aggressive — presumably due to adjustments meant to improve the experience of using a phone with such slim bezels — while others have found it not aggressive enough. Again, all in the name of aesthetic over usability.

I think in our quest to turn every smartphone into an uninterrupted display, we've perhaps forgotten what bezels can actually do for us. I think a case could be made that thicker bezels — particularly around the top and bottom of the phone — allowed for features we've sacrificed for the sake of aesthetic. Frankly, I miss front-firing speakers sometimes. The earpiece can make for a fine substitution when designing for stereo, but I have yet to test out a modern device that sounds perfectly balanced, and that's frustrating.

The same goes for uninterrupted displays. Sure, the average YouTube video doesn't extend to your selfie camera, but when I'm watching movies while traveling, I constantly find myself frustrated that a piece of the image is often missing. You won't find me complaining about hole punch cameras in reviews, but I'm also not going to pretend like it's a positive change for smartphone design.

It's not like expanding the display across the entire front of the phone made these devices smaller or easier to handle, either — it just made them taller. Again, look at the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple didn't achieve a 6.9-inch display just through the use of bezels. It's several millimeters taller than its 6.7-inch predecessor, and for what?

We're at peak bezel, and I think I want to stay there

It's not that I want to return to the days of the original Pixel, where a large chunk of the phone was devoted to a useless piece of glass. Rather, I think we've hit peak bezel, the perfect screen-to-body ratio where usability isn't obstructed, touch rejection isn't an issue, and accessories work without a problem. While I can't imagine a world where companies like Apple or Samsung roll back on these ever-expansive displays — just as they refuse to offer devices with sub-6-inch displays — I'm hoping other brands like Google maintain their current course.

I'm all for modern smartphone design. I'm all for minimalism, expansive screens, and futuristic-looking devices. But at a certain point, I do wonder if we're losing far more than we're gaining. If we've already surpassed peak bezel, the only thing left to sacrifice is comfort.