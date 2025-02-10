Beats Flex Wireless $39 $70 Save $31 The Beats Flex offer long battery life, quality audio, and easy connectivity to Android devices via Bluetooth. With this deal you can grab them for one of their lowest prices ever. $39 at Amazon

Beats is known to turn out some great deals throughout the year, and right now one of the best prices we've ever seen on the Beats Flex wireless earbuds is available. They're marked down to $39 at Amazon, which is good for a savings of $31, as they regularly cost $70. The Beats Flex are popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts on a budget, but at this price they should be a consideration for anybody who's on the lookout for a quality set of earbuds.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2025 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

Why you should buy the Beats Flex wireless earbuds

In our recent review of the Beats Flex we give the wireless earbuds an 8.5/10, and what stood out to us is their outstanding battery life and better-than-expected audio quality for their price point. Whether you prefer to listen to your music while active or while getting some mental work done, you can count on up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. A USB-C charging cable is included for convenient recharging. And, with Fast Fuel charging as part of the package, you can get 1.5 hours of additional life with just 10 minutes of charging.

One nifty feature of the Flex is their magnetic design. These aren't true wireless earbuds, as a wire connects each earbud to one another. But snags and tangles can be prevented with this magnetic design, with the earbuds magnetically connecting when they aren't in your ear. This also makes them a little easier to keep track of when they're tucked away in backpacks or purses.

With Beats being an Apple-owned company, you may be wondering if these are the right earbuds for Android users. You can rest assured, however, as the Beats Flex are compatible with Android devices and connect easily via Bluetooth. You can even get the Beats app in the Google Play store, which gives you access to quick-pairing, firmware updates, and the ability to check things on connected devices such as remaining battery life.

For just $39, the Beats Flex wireless earbuds make a great value play. They're regularly priced at $70, and deliver a feature-set that's more consistent with that price point. This $39 deal is one of the better prices we've seen on the Flex, so be sure to grab them while it lasts.