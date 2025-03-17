Beats Studio Buds+ $100 $170 Save $70 With the Beats Studio Buds+ you're getting some of the best wireless buds the brand has to offer, as well as their lowest price ever while this deal lasts. $100 at Amazon

Beats is a good brand to turn to if you're in the market for some wireless earbuds deals, and one of our favorite sets of Beats earbuds is seeing an all-time low price right now. The Beats Studio Buds+ would regularly set you back $170, but with this deal at Amazon you can pick them up for just $100. These earbuds are a regular when it comes to a deal, but they aren't likely to hang around at this price for long. You'll need to act quickly to claim them while they're at their best price ever.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2025 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds

While there are a lot of wireless earbuds on the market, the Beats Studio Buds+ make a great mid-range option. They provide good sound quality but don't completely break the bank, and they deliver some reliability you may not be able to find among the best cheap true wireless earbuds. One such feature is battery life, with the Studio Buds+ able to reach up to six hours of life with ANC turned on, and up to nine hours without ANC. With the included charging case, you can get up to 36 hours of total listening time.

Beats is known for headphones that produce some solid bass, and you can count on that with the Studio Buds+. They feature powerful, balanced sound, and the aforementioned ANC makes for high-quality calls and all the privacy you may want while listening to your music. Three acoustic vents also chip in for precision audio, and to relive pressure in the ear for a more comfortable fit during extended listening sessions.

Despite Beats being owned by Apple, the Studio Buds+ are compatible with Android devices as well as Apple devices. They connect easily via Bluetooth, and simple, customizable on-ear controls allow you to manage music, toggle listening modes, take calls, and activate your voice assistant.

The Beats Studio Buds+ come with three free months of Apple Music, which is even more incentive to grab this deal while you can. Amazon has the Studio Buds+ marked down to their best price ever at $100, which is good for $70 off their regular $170 price.