I was initially disappointed with the Google Pixel Fold. It seemed like an unfinished product and not up to the level of the other flagship foldables on the market, a point reflected in our review of the device. However, updates (and sales) can change our perspective on phones, and the Google Pixel Fold becomes more attractive when you consider its new price.

The Google Pixel Fold can be purchased for as low as $550 on Amazon. You’ll have to be comfortable with a renewed device, but Amazon has a liberal return policy for renewed phones that don’t meet a high standard — if you don’t like what you receive, return it. If you can get a Pixel Fold for under $600, it’s a fantastic deal, and you’ll get to experience a folding phone for a fraction of its initial MSRP.

Why you should buy a Google Pixel Fold

It’s not how you start but how you finish, and Google worked hard to improve the Google Pixel Fold through numerous updates. Android 15 brought the most significant changes, extending the Pixel Fold's battery life and adding practical features that should’ve been there since launch. Android 15 also introduced App Pairs to the Pixel Fold, helping us better use the larger internal display. We could open two apps with a single press, a key multitasking tool.

When I first got my Pixel Fold, I struggled to get 5 hours of screen time, but after updates, I consistently see that number over 6 hours. It depends on how you use your phone, but I’m more comfortable with my Pixel Fold getting me through the day after moving to Android 15. Google also recently extended software support for the Pixel Fold, promising five years of major Android upgrades from release.

All told, I’m happy with my Google Pixel Fold. It’s a great way to get a foldable phone at an affordable cost, especially if this is your first time using one. You can see if it fits into your lifestyle without the massive financial investment of most folding phones. You’ll find more uses for the larger screen real estate than you think, and the wider external display was a hidden gem of the device. If you’ve ever been curious about picking up a foldable, now is the time with the Google Pixel Fold.