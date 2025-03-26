Summary The OnePlus 13T is rumored to launch in late April with a 6.3-inch flat display.

It may feature a massive 6,200 mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The phone could compete with compact flagships like the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25.

OnePlus debuted its flagship OnePlus 13 and flagship killer OnePlus 13R earlier this year, but it looks like the brand isn't done with its flagship lineup. While the company has confirmed it won't launch a foldable phone this year, OnePlus may be getting closer to launching a "mini" smartphone. Rumors of a compact OnePlus 13T began circulating last month, and now a new leak claims the phone could arrive as soon as next month.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus 13T in "late April" (via 9to5Google). The device has been rumored to feature a 6.3-inch display, which the leaker has now reaffirmed. The OnePlus 13T is expected to come with a flat 6.3-inch screen, 1.5K resolution, and slim bezels.

The OnePlus 13T could ship with a 6.3-inch display

It's tiny by today's standards at least

This isn't the first time we've heard about the 6.3-inch screen on the OnePlus 13T — while not exactly compact, it's still considerably smaller than the 6.82-inch display on the flagship OnePlus 13. However, despite the smaller form factor, the leaker claims the OnePlus 13T will pack a massive 6,200 mAh battery — yes, even larger than the OnePlus 13's.

It's unclear how OnePlus is going to fit such a large battery into a compact chassis, but the device reportedly supports the same 80W fast charging as other models. It's also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the OnePlus 13, so performance should be on par — putting the OnePlus 13T squarely in the compact flagship category.

Sure, a 6.3-inch display isn't exactly "mini" — Apple's iPhone 13 Mini had a 5.4-inch screen — but compared to today's standards, it fits the bill. For reference, the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 feature 6.3-inch and 6.2-inch displays, respectively, so the OnePlus 13T could compete directly with those. Meanwhile, the larger OnePlus 13 will continue to rival devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

There's no word yet on other specs like camera or storage, but the leaker claims the main selling point of the OnePlus 13T will be the large battery in a compact frame, along with a new "texture design." If the leak holds up, the OnePlus 13T could be just a month away. That said, there's still no confirmation of a global launch, but we're keeping our fingers crossed.