The Amazon Fire HD 10 makes for one of the best tablet deals going on right now, as it's currently marked down to one of its lowest prices ever.The 32GB model is going for just $95, which is $45 off its regular price of $140. You can save an additional 20% if you have a similar device to trade-in. We find the Fire HD 10 to be the best value tablet even when it's at its regular price, so this deal is one worth pouncing on.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

The Amazon Fire tablet lineup has several different sizes to choose from, with the Fire HD 10 being a great balance of form and features. It has a 10.1-inch display that delivers plenty of room to wander around in without making the tablet too bulky, and it checks in at Full HD 1080p resolution. This makes the Fire HD 10 as good for kicking back with movies as it is for taking notes in class.

But there's plenty in the Fire HD 10 tablet for professional users as well. It likely isn't going to hang with the kinds of high-end tablets you'll find among the best Android tablets, but it comes with 3GB of RAM that keeps things snappy and responsive, and the processor delivers 25% faster performance than the Fire HD 10's previous generation.

This tablet is also a good one to keep around the house. It has easy-to-use parental controls, as well as access to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to thousands of books, apps, videos, songs, and even Audible books. The 5MP front-facing camera is good for video chats and making social media content, and if you really want to get creative with the Fire HD 10, the Amazon Stylus Pen makes a great accessory to purchase alongside it.

While the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet regularly costs $140, with this deal going on you can make it yours for just $95. That turns out to be 32% off, which makes this one of the best tablet deals out there. This deal is on the 32GB model of the Fire HD 10, and three different colors are available to choose from.