Key Takeaways Waze is introducing a new voice option — Thrall from World of Warcraft — to add fun and flavor to your drive.

Thrall provides guidance and encouragement, offering unique phrases for traffic situations to ease nerves.

The new voice is available globally for English navigation, and you can choose between Horde or Alliance modes to further customize your driving experience.

When you think of Waze, avoiding speed traps and random debris in the road probably comes to mind first, but the driver assistant also has a history of making your commute a little more amusing. For example, Waze introduced a Despicable Me Minions mode in June of this year that would grace you with random shouts of "banana!" while driving. The app has let cultural icons like Colonel Sanders and Mr. T voice your drive, too. Now another voice has joined the lineup, and after listening to it for a short time, you might feel ready to raid.

Related How to use Waze Offline Maps Get Waze directions even with limited or no internet connection

World of Warcraft fans will recognize the gravelly tones of Thrall, Orc Warchief of the Horde. If you're really tuned into the gaming world, you might also recognize the voice of various marines and battlecruisers from the StarCraft franchise, or even the voice of Bastion from Overwatch. That's right: Chris Metzen, famed voice actor and game designer, is lending his voice to Waze.

Thrall brings all the encouragement and guidance you would expect from an experienced, seasoned general like himself. If heavy traffic threatens to make you lose your cool, his advice to breathe and a reassuring "This is not the end of the world" will help your frayed nerves. If you need to make a U-turn, Thrall will describe it as "a clever strategy to fool any pursuers."

Credit: Blizzard

It's a fun way to add a bit of flavor to your drive, whether you're heading into work or you need to get some groceries. There are two moods to choose from. The first is called Horde and is represented by a miniature version of Thrall, while the second is called Alliance and is shown through a warrior clad in blue and gold armor. You can even choose the Red Drake to represent your vehicle.

This new voice pack is available globally for English voice navigation. It's available now; if you don't see it, make sure you have the latest version of Waze installed on your phone. An easy way to tell if it's the correct version is to look for the World of Warcraft banner in the left menu of the app.