You can connect your Google calendar to the Waze app on your big-screen Android phone to make it easier to get to your destinations. It's one of several features on the navigation app that you might not know about.

It isn't turned on by default. Instead, you must go into the settings to make the change. The fact that it doesn't come as a standard could indicate that there are several really cool features on Waze you might have missed. To rectify the situation, here are the settings you should immediately change on Waze.

5 Connect your default calendar

If you want to streamline your travels, synchronize your calendar with Waze. Doing so allows the navigational app to extract location information from your calendar, eliminating the need to enter the address of your destination. This option also incorporates Waze's Time to leave feature, as it alerts you when you must leave for your destination to make it at the time marked on your calendar.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind. If you use a third-party app, sync it with the default calendar on your device to make sure this feature works. If you rely on this feature, make sure the details on your calendar are accurate to avoid frustrating situations.

4 Nix difficult intersections

Driving can be a stressful but unavoidable task for some. One possible contributor to this is difficult turns on busy intersections. Imagine turning left on a road with constant traffic flow during rush hour. For some, that's what nightmares are made of.

Waze keeps you out of such situations by changing your settings to avoid difficult intersections. With this feature turned on, you might go through smaller, less busy streets within neighborhoods. This tool can be helpful to many, especially for new drivers who are still trying to get their footing.

3 Enable location sharing

Letting people know where you are can be helpful in certain situations. However, activating location sharing on your mobile device allows others to track you 24/7 (especially if you forget to turn it off), which might not be ideal for everyone.

You might be in a situation where you need to share your estimated arrival time. If you don't want your friends and family to track every move to a destination but still want to give them the peace of mind of knowing where you are, use Waze's Share your drive feature. This feature lets users follow you as you drive to your destination. Plus, you receive a notification every time someone tracks your location.

2 Specify your vehicle type

By configuring your settings on Waze, you can pick the type of vehicle you're currently in. Options include a private vehicle, taxi, motorcycle, or electric vehicle (EV). Doing so allows Waze to put you on a route that gets you to your destination faster.

For example, if you're in an EV, you might have access to a route specific to these vehicles, such as some HOV lanes. If you're driving an EV, you can add vehicle-specific information like your plug and associated network to help you access other EV features. If you're all for saving time on the road, this is a setting you must change.

1 Disable visibility to ease privacy concerns

One of the cool things about Waze is its use of community input that allows drivers to notify the app if they see hazards or police while on the road. This allows other users to have an easier commute. You must be online to complete these tasks, with an icon representing your location on a live map. One downside of this feature is that it allows other Waze users to see your icon on the road, which could lead to privacy concerns.

However, you can change this by activating Invisible mode. With this turned on, your vehicle no longer shows up on Waze's map, allowing you to use the navigational app while guarding your privacy.

Waze isn't the only navigation app in town

You can make other changes on Waze to customize the app to suit your needs. If these features don't suit your taste, Waze isn't the only navigational app on the market. From Apple Maps to Sygic and Google Maps, there are a handful of options you can compare Waze to, ensuring you meet all your navigational needs.