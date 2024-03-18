Waze is a navigation app that makes moving from location to destination easy. Unlike Google and Apple Maps, which rely heavily on satellite data, the app is community-driven. Users like you report speed traps and other live incidents, as well as become map editors to add new roads, points of interest, and missing information. Accessing these real-time contributions requires an internet connection, whether you're using the app on your mobile phone or car display. You can't download maps and use them offline. However, there's a workaround, and we show you how it works.

Waze doesn't have offline maps, but you can still use it offline

Waze doesn't have an offline maps feature. The navigation app depends on real-time data and user input to help you move around and avoid traffic jams. If you're driving while using it and experience traffic from an accident, report it on the app. The servers update the information to let others know and suggest alternative routes to avoid the congestion.

All this activity requires an internet connection, although you can still use Waze without it. You'll need to set up a route while the connection is active, then turn it off afterward. So, while you're at home and using Wi-Fi or mobile data, you can set your local grocery store as your destination before leaving.

The app saves the set route in its cache data, allowing you to view it offline. If you close the app, you can't view it until you reconnect to the internet. Also, you don't want to make a detour. Otherwise, the app reroutes, and you lose your existing pathway since there isn't an internet connection.

While the offline view is active, you're limited to basic features and lose access to features that provide live data. For example, Waze can't calculate your average speed and turning directions to understand traffic patterns.

How to make your Waze routes accessible offline

The Waze app is available for Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices. You can also use it on CarPlay or Android Auto for a hands-free experience while driving. With the app open, set your destination and turn off your mobile or Wi-Fi connection to use the app offline. You can also pre-plan routes for the future and dodge situations when you have spotty internet.

Here's how to use both methods.

Set routes and use them offline on Waze

Open the Waze app. Tap the Where to search box and type your destination. You can also use voice input. Select the destination from the results. Then, tap View routes. Close Waze calculates the best routes that are available to you. Select one, then tap Go now. Close Waze provides directions to the destination. Swipe down from the top of your screen with two fingers to expand Quick Settings. Tap Mobile data or Wi-Fi to turn off the internet connection. Then, close the settings panel and continue using Waze. Close

Related Google Maps vs. Waze Which navigation app is better for you?

Save multiple routes for offline use on the Waze app

While you have an active internet connection, tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Close Select Plan a drive. Tap + in the lower-right corner. Close Type your destination into the search box or tap the microphone to dictate it. Then, select it from the results. Set your preferred date and time of departure. Preferably, choose a date ahead of the current date. Otherwise, the saved address disappears when the time arrives. Tap Save in the upper-right corner. Close Repeat these steps to add more maps. Return to the Plan a drive menu and select any of your saved maps. Tap Go now to begin the trip and allow Waze to calculate the route. Turn off your internet connection afterward and revisit the app at any time. Close

Google Maps has offline map support

Waze may unofficially let you save maps offline. Still, it can leave you stranded if you close the app or don't use it for a long time. You'll want a more reliable alternative, like Google Maps. Maps lets you download routes without an internet connection, and it also offers automatic updates when you're online and the iconic turn-by-turn directions.