Google-owned auto navigation app Waze is debuting a new EV charging station map filter for U.S. users in partnership with Volkswagen.

WIth the layer turned on, drivers will be able to spot them from route view, peek at their status, and redirect their journeys to one in case they need a pit stop. It's the same capabilities that sister app Google Maps introduced in 2019.

9to5Google reports that while the functionality is available from today, it hasn't gone live for many users.

Looking into charging sites, users will see ads for VW's new ID.4 electric SUV. They'll be able to change their Waze avatar to look like an ID.4 as well, at least for the time being.

We're not clear on whether the charging stations included in Waze are just part of VW's own Electrify America network or if they have a wider database. We've reached out to Google and are attempting to contact VW for more details.

