Waze has some awesome features, like alerting you about traffic and speed traps and helping you dodge jams, making it one of our favorite navigation apps. But let's be real, its user interface wasn't top-notch. Now, the Google-owned service is trying to fix that with a redesigned version. The new design is cleaner and less cluttered, aiming to make reporting traffic issues quicker.

The app's latest updates on Android and iOS introduced some significant changes to reporting, first spotted by 9to5Google. Now, there's a new hazard icon that opens up a redesigned menu asking, "What do you see?" You can report various road conditions, like traffic, crashes, police activity, blocked lanes, and more. Plus, there's an option to report gas prices (you should be near a gas station) or ask for roadside help from fellow travelers.

The Waze redesign isn't just about a fresh look; it makes reporting way smoother. Before, you had to navigate through a couple of menus just to find a certain reporting option. Now, Waze steps up its game by popping up specific choices for each category right on the UI. After a few seconds, without you doing anything extra, it auto-sends the report.

However, Waze has made a few edits, and not everyone's thrilled. The standout change is the removal of the roadkill option from the "Hazard" section. And the handy option to report a car that stopped in the middle of the road also vanished, even though it was added not too long ago.

Anyway, using Waze just got a whole lot less tap-happy—that's a win. This update is making its way to Android and iOS, but not everyone is seeing these changes on Android Auto or CarPlay just yet, as per 9to5.

While the classic maps from Apple and Google are top dogs for most smartphone users, Waze has a serious fanbase, consisting of drivers and commuters, largely due to its reporting options. Plus, users dig the heads-up on nearby cops, turning Waze into a sneaky alternative to radar detectors. Additionally, the service doesn't just leave you hanging in traffic. It's got your back with real-time detours when traffic conditions get messy.

Waze has been playing around with different reporting styles, but the fresh UI makes reporting quite a breeze. One tap, and you're done with the most common reports. The platform flips the switch on the server side for this fresh interface, so it's not tied to a specific app version.