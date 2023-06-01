Roger Federer is a popular worldwide celebrity thanks to his exemplary performance on the tennis court. He was the world’s best paid athlete in 2020, and is easily recognizable by his charming personality and lightly accented voice. Google now borrowed the Swiss legend’s voice for navigation directions on Waze in three different languages — a first for any collaboration with the app.

Waze is no stranger to collaborations with celebrities like the Jonas Brothers, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Hart, and comedian Hasan Minhaj for voice navigation. The latest collaboration announced with Federer (via Engadget) should be a joy to use with tennis-y quips like “It's drive time — I can feel the adrenaline kick in already” and “Time to ride! Trust your ability. I'm ready to coach you along the way.” If you make a mistake along the way, Federer will be there to supportively say “Make a U-Turn. Hey, even champions can mess up.”

Roger Federer's voice for navigation

Like most other celebrity navigation voices, Federer’s can be enabled under My Waze -> Settings -> Voice & sound -> Waze voice. Unlike other collabs, though, Federer has contributed in three languages — English, French, and German. What’s more, the Waze experience can be further Federer-ized by enabling the Victorious Mood for navigation, which changes the vehicle representation on the map. You can choose between a design inspired by a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV or a Maybach S-Class Cabriolet. This experience is available worldwide and thankfully isn’t geo-restricted.

4 Images

Car options with Roger Federer's Victorious Mood enabled

We wouldn’t mind taking navigation directions from a Tennis legend, and his lightly accented voice will be a joy to experience. As Waze says, hopefully, Federer’s punctuality rubs off on you.