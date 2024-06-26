Summary Waze offers a fun twist on navigation with celebrity voices and themed modes, including the latest Despicable Me Minions mode.

Users can expect grumbling Minions in the calmer Despicable mode or full-on screams in the Mega Despicable mood.

To activate the Despicable Me 4 mode, simply follow a few easy steps in the Waze app or tap on a link from your smartphone.

Google-owned navigation app G̶o̶o̶g̶l̶e̶ M̶a̶p̶s̶ Waze is easily one of the best map applications on the market, offering a perfect mix of functionality with traffic reports and smart route planning, alongside quality of life features, like the option to stream music and podcasts directly through the app.

Since before its acquisition by Google in 2013, Waze has been experimenting with celebrity voices and themed modes to spice up users' boring and traffic-filled commutes, and it has no plans to slow down.

From T-Pain, Mr. T, Liam Neeson and Kevin Conroy's Batman, to Santa Claus, Jonas Brothers, Hasan Minhaj, and even Roger Federer, all of Waze's past driving experiences have led to this moment: a Despicable Me mode.

Just in time for the release of Illumination's upcoming Despicable Me 4, Waze has launched a limited-time navigation voice experience that lets users opt for the dulcet gibberish and ramblings of the Minions. If, for some reason, getting yelled at is your thing, this is the mode for you.

"Don't be surprised if they throw in a bit of Minionese, banana references or random sound effects along the way," says Waze, adding that users will have two moods to choose from.

Despicable mood: An overall calmer mode where Minions might grumble a little when there's traffic, alongside regular navigation prompts.

Mega Despicable mood: A chaotic mode where you might be screamed at to take the next turn.

Here's how you can activate the new mode right now

In addition to the voice moods, the Despicable Me 4 mode also comes with a visual upgrade. Enabling the mode will convert your vehicle icon to Gru's iconic Gru-Mobile. Follow the instructions below if you want to try out the new mode:

Open the Waze app on Android or iOS.

on Android or iOS. Tap on the hamburger menu on the top left.

on the top left. You should see a Minion banner at the bottom, tap on it.

at the bottom, tap on it. Enable Voice directions , your Car icon , and set the mood .

, your , and set the . Tap on Save.

Close

Elsewhere, you can also activate the new mode by tapping on this link from your smartphone. This is a limited-time mode, and it is currently unknown until when it'll be available to try out. We'd imagine that the mode will be available for the duration of Despicable Me 4's theater run.