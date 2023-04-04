Waze loves bringing users new ways to experience the Google-owned navigation app, and late last year it released several new themes for users to apply. Some of these designs included a Halloween-inspired theme while another focused on the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In an effort to continue to bolster its customization options, Waze is launching a new Customize Your Drive menu, allowing drivers to seamlessly choose their favorite themes and navigation voices.

Included in Waze's new customization options are some zodiac themes. The navigation guide is supposed to understand astrology, and can read horoscopes to drivers regardless of their signs. Zodiac-themed voices are available in the US via the Customize Your Drive section, and worldwide in the voice selection menu in the settings.

Waze has never shied away from customization options. Even prior to its addition of Halloween- and soccer-themed designs, the navigation app consistently added themes with some diving headfirst into nostalgia from the '70s, '80s, and '90s. Others tapped into modern pop culture, like offering Master Chief's voice from Microsoft's acclaimed Halo series, and a car icon in the shape of the Ghost vehicle from the games.

Customize Your Drive is currently only available in the US, though Waze confirmed that it will launch in more markets in the future. The company didn't specify which markets it plans to target, nor did it offer details on a timeframe.