Using a navigation app to get to work, or to an unfamiliar destination, can quickly become a rather mundane task. Google owns two of the most popular navigation apps out there in Maps and Waze, putting it in the powerful position of making this experience enjoyable. Waze regularly features creative changes to its UI, complete with themed voice navigation instructions. Now, popular comedian and TV star Hasan Minhaj’s voice is here to give you company.

Waze has a history of creating navigation experiences themed around festivals like Halloween and global events like the FIFA World Cup. They mostly include changes to how your vehicle’s GPS location looks on the map, the UI colors, and customized voice navigation instructions.

The navigation experience featuring Hasan Minhaj’s voice is a unique fusion of wit, humor, and plain old suburban dad jokes. For instance, when Waze spots an obstacle on the road you’re taking, Minhaj may quip “Hazard reported ahead. Maybe someone’s ‘Check Engine’ light is on. I hate that light. It says ‘Hey, so that thing with ten thousand parts inside it? One of them is broken, but we can’t say which’.” When you pull up to your destination, Hasan Minhaj’s voice may go “We made it. And if no one’s looking, I think you should high-five the screen!”

There’s no question that navigation instructions from a comedian will be funny, but don’t lose focus on the road enjoying the navigation experience in his voice. You can switch on this experience in the Waze app under My Waze -> Settings -> Voice & sound -> Waze voice -> English (US) - Hasan Minhaj. Note that these voice instructions may not contain street names like some of the default voices. Also, they are only available in US English, although not geo-restricted.

Minhaj is the latest celebrity to grace Waze users with their voice. Other options currently available to US English users include the Jonas Brothers, Christina Aguilera, Andy Field, and Kehlani. If it suits your fancy, you can use a dog or cat voice as well. Waze also allows you to record your own voice navigation instructions, if you like being told what to do, by your own self.