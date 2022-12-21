Android Auto received a significant and long overdue redesign earlier this year at Google I/O. Amongst the new additions, it introduced a nifty split-screen interface that makes better use of your car's display. With the new version of Android Auto out now in beta, Google Maps has added support for this multi-app dashboard. However, Google's other mapping app Waze has so far stayed behind the curve, though that could change pretty soon.

Many Waze fans using Android Auto Coolwalk (the codename for this facelift in beta) were disappointed that Google's own mapping app still doesn't support split-screen on their car displays. It's one of the highlighting features of Coolwalk that allows you to see multiple apps at once so that you don't have to fiddle with the screen while driving. For instance, it can show your directions on one half of the screen while the other half is taken up by the music player and your messages.

While Waze still opens in full-screen mode on Android Auto, some Reddit users recently noticed a pop-up message that suggested an update is just around the corner (via 9to5Google). According to the fleeting message (as shown in the image above), Waze will soon add support for the split-screen dashboard on Coolwalk, but it didn't specify exactly how long it's going to take. It is nevertheless good news for Waze users who shouldn't have to wait long for the app to fully support the new Android Auto.

You can also test the Android Auto beta, which is open to everyone. All you need to do is join Android Auto's beta program from the Play Store. But if it says that the beta program is full on your end, you can instead download the latest Android Auto beta from APK Mirror and check out the new layout before everyone else while waiting for Waze to catch up.