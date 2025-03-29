Apple has long reigned supreme in the smartwatch arena, but Google's Wear OS has always been an alternative for Android users. WearOS' popularity has waxed and waned throughout its existence, but lately, there has been a lot of interest and excitement from Google and Samsung. While there may not be as diverse a set of smartwatches as there used to be, the smartwatches that are around make great Android phone companions. WearOS may not be at parity with watchOS, but there are areas where Google has made strides towards parity with Apple.

7 Powerful chips improve the experience

Source: Qualcomm

One significant leap in the past few years is the hardware powering WearOS. The introduction of the Snapdragon Wear W5+ Gen 1 platform brought a performance increase to the platform. Lag and sluggishness, which were once common complaints about WearOS smartwatches, are largely a thing of the past. This translates to smoother animations, faster app loading times, and a more responsive user interface.

WearOS now feels more snappy and closer to the snappy experience of watchOS. Another benefit of the newer chips is increased power efficiency, which increases battery life, another common complaint that has mostly disappeared.

6 Collaboration leads to better hardware

While there used to be a large diversity of smartwatches running WearOS, many of them had cheap hardware. This made WearOS feel like a less premium platform than watchOS and made users feel less positive about it. A few years ago, when Google decided to improve the platform, it created a partnership with Samsung so that both companies could collaborate on the platform, which has been a game-changer.

Both Samsung's Galaxy Watch series and Google's Pixel Watch series have injected premium hardware quality and design into the ecosystem. These devices sport stylish and premium hardware, better displays, and a robust set of sensors, better matching what people expect from Apple Watches.

5 Better personalization

Being able to customize a UI makes a user feel more in tune with it. Apple Watch users have enjoyed a personalized experience since nearly the beginning, but WearOS has not had the same level of customization.

Google changed that and added Material You theming, as seen on Android, to WearOS. This means that users can now select a color palette to match their aesthetic, which brings dynamic theming to much of the watch's UI, including the faces and settings menu. This level of personalization brings WearOS closer to the tailored experience that Apple Watch users enjoy, and in some areas, exceeds it.

4 Better integration of Google services

Most WearOS users likely use several services in addition to their smartwatch and phone. Google's services are deeply integrated into WearOS, providing a seamless experience for Android users that has become better with time.

Google Assistant is available on WearOS and offers powerful task and question-answering capability, often surpassing Siri's capabilities in many tasks. Google Maps provides turn-by-turn navigation on your wrist with vibrations to tell you when to turn. Google Pay allows convenient contactless payments without pulling anything out of your pocket. You can look at your emails on Gmail, take notes through Google Keep, and more.

This deep integration takes much of what makes Google's services great on a phone and puts them on your wrist, often leading to a better user experience than Apple equivalents.

Related How to use your Wear OS smartwatch with Google Maps You can keep your phone in your pocket when using Google Maps on your smartwatch