Preparing for a new job or a career change can be intimidating and time-consuming. It takes hours to find the right companies and positions, draft your resume, and optimize your LinkedIn bio to make it stand out, among other things. Doing this over and over can be taxing.

Leveraging AI tools like Google Gemini can help you along the way, sometimes significantly. The best part is that you can use Gemini at home on your PC or laptop or while out and about on your flagship or budget phone. This makes it easy to work on your job search anywhere and at any time. Below, we look at the ways you can use Gemini when looking for a new job.

7 Researching companies and job titles

A quick way to shortlist the best

If you're new to the job market or switching careers, researching suitable companies and job titles can feel daunting. Unless you know where to start, you're looking at hours of sifting through local companies and job positions. This process is time-consuming but necessary. The good news is that tools like Gemini can cut the time you would have spent on research.

Google Gemini does the grunt work for you and quickly gathers and summarizes relevant information. It can tell you the best companies in your area, what kinds of roles you should apply to, and break down job responsibilities. This way, you can use your time to craft stronger applications rather than getting lost in time-consuming research.

6 Creating career roadmaps

Your personalized guide to career success

Unless you've reached the pinnacle of your career, building a career roadmap is vital for long-term success. A clear plan can help you stay on track, measure progress, and make better decisions professionally. However, putting together a well-defined plan can be challenging and takes longer than you think.

That's where Google Gemini helps. Gemini analyzes where you are in your career and creates a bridge to where you want to be. The best part is that you can create multiple roadmaps using AI. This way, you can compare your options and choose one that best aligns with your interests and goals. You can also ask Gemini what certifications can help put you on your desired career path and create a learning plan. When you have a career goal, you know what you need to work towards.

5 Drafting resumes and cover letters

Tailor your resume and cover letter for each job

Gone are the days when you could apply for hundreds of jobs using the same resume and cover letter. Recruiters and hiring managers these days expect tailored applications that highlight what makes you a good fit for a job. However, tailoring your resume and cover letter can be time-consuming, especially when applying to multiple positions daily. The good news is that Gemini can help you during this process.

To start, enter the job description and resume into Gemini. It analyzes the gaps in your resume and identifies key skills and experiences that can improve your chances of getting noticed. You can also ask Gemini to generate personalized cover letters for each job. It's always good to give your cover letter a personal spin, so use Gemini's version as your first draft and then tweak it to match your unique voice.

4 Enhancing your LinkedIn bio

Stand out from the crowd on LinkedIn

A lot of networking happens on LinkedIn. So, it's essential that you put your best foot forward on the platform. A well-written and structured profile can help you stand out and attract connections from the right people. Given how important it is to have a strong LinkedIn bio, it's worth investing adequate time to do so.

Gemini helps you along the way by providing suggestions to optimize your write-up. It can also list keywords that you can use in your bio and ensure your tone and style match the expectations of most hiring managers. You can even ask Gemini to review your bio and suggest areas of improvement. Incorporating these suggestions helps you create a polished and professional-looking LinkedIn profile.

3 Crafting responses to application questions

Write answers that get you the attention you deserve