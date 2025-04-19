As the best Android smartphones evolve, in terms of software and hardware, their capabilities increasingly overlap with those of traditional personal computers. I reach for my Android phone more often than my laptop for everyday tasks, whether I'm writing, browsing, or joining video calls.

For many users, using an Android phone as a PC replacement is appealing and practical. This approach offers benefits such as enhanced portability, cost savings, and the convenience of consolidating devices. Here are five ways you can transform your Android smartphone into a functional desktop environment.

4 Samsung DeX

A desktop experience for Samsung users