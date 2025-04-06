Streaming apps make it easy to access on-demand entertainment. Unlike cable, you don't have to deal with long-term contracts that are tricky to get out of or browse content you don't care for. Instead, they let you pick what you want to watch and enjoy your preferred content through a streaming device or smart TV at any time.

The only downside is that local channels aren't usually easy to tune in to. However, that doesn't mean you need to go back to cable. The good news is that several streaming apps offer access to local channels, including live news and sports. If you want to access regional content via a streaming app, these are your best options.

9 Sling TV

Source: Sling TV

Sling TV has a few options for people who want to watch local content via its streaming app. The company's Blue plan includes access to FOX, ABC, NBC, and other local channels in select markets. Since availability varies by zip code, check what you can access in your area before signing up.

The Blue plan costs $46 per month, so it's not the most expensive streaming plan on this list. If you can only access a few local channels, consider exploring other options. On the other hand, if you're a football fan looking to catch games that air on ABC, subscribe to Sling Orange, which includes ESPN3 coverage. You can also check out Sling Freestream for access to select news and other channels for free.

8 Peacock

Source: Peacock

You can stream your local NBC feed via NBCUniversal-owned Peacock, provided you upgrade to the Peacock Premium Plus Plan. This is a great choice if you only care about NBC programming and don't need access to ABC, FOX, or CBS.

It costs $14 per month, so it is relatively affordable. For that price, you can watch Sunday Night Football and local NBC news, to name a few. Additionally, new films and shows constantly appear on the platform, so Peacock might be all you need.