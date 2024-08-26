Gemini AI has taken center stage at Google, and we're seeing Gemini AI features in the latest Google Pixel phones. Google offers a free web and Android version of Gemini AI. There's also a paid plan to unlock the latest AI model, 2TB of Google Drive storage, and AI integration with Google Workspace apps. Apart from answering your questions, Gemini integrates with your Drive account and Gmail inbox to simplify your workflow.

Whether you want to keep up with an overflowing inbox or streamline your files in Google Drive, these Gemini tricks will unlock new levels of productivity for you.

Gemini integration in Google Drive and Gmail is available through the Google One AI Premium plan, costing $20 per month. However, the company offers a one-month free trial.

1 Draft and reply to emails

Drafting and replying to emails are common uses for Gemini in Gmail. While you can draft an email in Gemini Web and copy the text in the email text body, it doesn't feel as seamless as accessing it from your Gmail account.

When you compose an email, Gmail displays a Help me write option beside your text toolbar at the bottom. You can write a text prompt and let it generate a message for you. In the example below, I asked Gmail to generate an email using the text prompt "Write a glowing review for my team member." Check the screenshot for the final result.

In another example, I asked Gemini to "Enquire room rates for last week of September at the Anchavyo resort and also ask about their child policy." Here's what it came up with.

You can recreate the reply if you aren't satisfied with the answer and formalize, elaborate, and shorten your message.

Get creative and descriptive with your text prompts to get the desired results.

2 Get details from your email

Getting relevant details from your Gmail inbox is a productivity booster. For example, I have several credit cards and receive monthly bills on different dates (based on the provider's billing cycle) in my Gmail inbox. At the end of the month, I ask Gemini to find my credit card bills. Gemini extracts the total due from each credit card with a due date.

I can also expand the Sources tab to find relevant emails. Gemini can pull details from your flight confirmation emails and meeting invitation emails.

Gemini also summarizes email threads, but it's part of the Google Workspace Labs program and hasn't been rolled out to the public.

3 Summarize and learn about your Google Drive files

Gemini can summarize your Google Drive files. When faced with lengthy documents, presentations, or spreadsheets, open Gemini and request a summary. I asked Gemini to summarize my OneDrive vs. Mega comparison file, and it quickly showed relevant details with pricing on the sidebar. Click the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) beside a file and select Ask Gemini.

I ran Gemini's magic on my Spotify HiFi guide. It did a respectable job. Gemini shows additional queries at the bottom based on the file content to help you understand the topic better. For instance, I asked Gemini to summarize a spreadsheet containing a sales dashboard. At the bottom, it showed me relevant suggestions for finding more details about the spreadsheet.

When I asked, "Which salesperson has the highest win rate?" Gemini extracted the astute answer from the spreadsheet. I didn't need to open the file and look for those details.

The trick works on your PDF files. You can extract invoice details, find the USP of a residential project, summarize a database, get an overview of your monthly budget from a spreadsheet, and more. The Ask Gemini option doesn't work on media files.

4 Find your Drive files and details

If you know the exact file name, open Gemini to find relevant details. Let's check it in action.

Go to Google Drive and click the Gemini icon in the upper-right corner. Type Tell me the key takeaways of @file name and press Enter. When you start typing the file name, Gemini shows suggestions from the menu. When you summarize a file, Gemini shares a detailed answer in return. With key takeaways, it shows important bullet points for easy understanding.

Gemini for Workspace may occasionally present incorrect information. Google advises verifying its responses before sending an email or sharing your Drive documents with others.

5 Explore Gemini integration on Gmail and Google Drive for Android

Close

If you use Gemini on an Android phone, you can trigger it and ask the AI chatbot to find relevant emails or files from your Gmail inbox or Google Drive account, respectively. You don't need to open an app on your Android phone.

With Google's excellent voice-to-text detection, Gemini integration feels even better on mobile. It's a must-have for busy professionals who are always on the go and want to access emails or file summaries with a single voice command.

Transform your Gmail and Google Drive setup

Google did a commendable job with the Gemini integration on Gmail and Google Drive. It is especially useful when you receive hundreds of emails every day or have thousands of files in your Drive account. Gemini is also available on Workspace apps like Docs, Slides, and Sheets with an active Google One AI Premium plan. This plan allows you to create tables, generate formulas, summarize a spreadsheet, and generate templates. Read our dedicated post to find the top ways to use Gemini in Google Gemini.