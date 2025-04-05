Different people will answer differently if you ask them to quantify what's too much of something. This also applies to the debate over how much data usage on Android phones is considered too much. Opinions vary among Android users because not everyone has the same expectations and use cases. While there is no universal threshold regarding what should be labeled as high data usage, for those who feel they're in the "too much" zone, you can lower your internet consumption on your Android phone. Here are five tips you can follow to reduce data usage on Android.

5 Enable the data-saver feature

Your phone's Settings has the answer

Close

Google introduced the data-saver mode to Android with the release of Android 7 in 2016. You'll find it on your phone's Settings app or the navigation panel to quickly turn it on or off. The way the feature works is simple: the data-saver mode takes care of many things that otherwise would have been hard for you to set manually.

When the data-saver feature is enabled on your Android phone, it stops sending or receiving data in the background. It also ensures that the apps you currently use send and receive data less frequently. You'll see a noticeable drop in your internet consumption if you turn it on from your phone's Settings. You might also miss important emails, messages, and other alerts.

If those are too important to miss, you can allow certain apps to bypass the data-saver mode from the settings. This resumes background activity for those apps. If that's what you need, prepare a list of apps whose notifications or updates you can't afford to miss. You will find these options in the Network and Internet or Connection settings, regardless of the Android skin you use.

Related How to turn off Android Data Saver mode An active Data Saver mode may result in streaming glitches and slow web-browsing speeds

4 Restrict background data on an individual app basis

It makes sense when the list of apps is small

Close

You don't need to turn on the data-saver mode and then select some apps to bypass it if you want to prevent the background activity for a few apps. In that case, you're better off dealing with it on an individual app basis. Instead of enabling the data saver, identify what non-essential Android apps and services consume too much data and restrict their background activity and app usage.

It will take some time if you have to limit background activity to many apps, but if the list is short, this is the way to go about it. The steps vary depending on what Android skin you use. If it's a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can impose the background activity limitations by going to Settings > Connections > Data Usage. It's the same as the data-saver mode, but only for the apps you selected.

3 Make app-specific changes

Don't let high-usage apps consume all your data