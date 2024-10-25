Bluetooth devices like headphones and controllers can be subject to lag (also called latency), where the input doesn't sync with the output on the connected device or vice versa. For example, you may notice a delay between a speaker's lips in a movie and the dialogue coming through your Bluetooth speakers. You may also notice that pressing a button on a controller takes a second to register as an input in Android games designed for controllers.

Bluetooth lag or latency is a common problem, but this means solutions are equally common. We show you how to identify why Bluetooth lag occurs and how to reduce Bluetooth lag with any Bluetooth device so that you can watch movies and play games wirelessly without input lag.

We use Android devices and accessories as examples for this article. You can follow this guide to reduce Bluetooth lag on Windows computers, iOS devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

9 Check the battery level on your devices

A low battery on your Bluetooth device is a common reason for Bluetooth lag. However, it can be hard to tell the charge level of some devices without a battery-level display. To check the charge level of a Bluetooth device without an easy-to-read indicator, connect the device to your phone.

Here's how to check the battery level on an Android phone.

Pair the device with your Android phone. Open the Settings app. Tap Connected devices. Check the battery level of the device. Close

Not all Bluetooth devices transmit their battery level. For example, while the battery level of Pixel Buds is displayed, the controller does not share its battery level. If a connected device does not show its battery level, charge it fully, then check to see if you still experience lag.

8 Reset your Bluetooth connections

Completely resetting your Bluetooth devices can fix lag. Rather than only disconnecting the devices, disconnect them and re-pair your device by following these steps.

Open the Settings app. Tap Connected devices. Tap the Settings button (cog icon) next to the device experiencing lag. Tap Forget. Pair your device again. Close

7 Check for signal interference

One simple reason for Bluetooth lag is signal interference. Bluetooth signals are short-ranged and weak, so long distances and intervening objects can cause lag. Move your Bluetooth device closer to the connected device to see if this eliminates the lag, and check for intervening objects. Even if it doesn't look like anything is in the way, something may be blocking the Bluetooth antenna. Check where this is located before you begin.

6 Turn off HD Audio to reduce lag

High-quality audio requires more bandwidth, which can cause Bluetooth lag. Many apps have a setting for HD audio (for example, Spotify has four streaming quality settings). If you encounter Bluetooth lag from a single app, check if you can lower the quality of that app first.

On Android, you can turn off the HD Audio setting, which reduces audio quality but eliminates Bluetooth lag. First, you'll activate Developer options:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap About phone. Scroll down and tap the Build number heading seven times until developer mode is turned on.

Now you can turn off HD Audio:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap System. Tap Developer options. Scroll down and turn off the HD Audio switch. Close

5 Turn off Battery Saver mode

Battery-saving modes improve the battery life of devices by reducing performance and turning off non-essential features. However, the reduced performance can impact connectivity and create Bluetooth audio lag. Here's how to turn off Battery Saver mode on Android devices.

Open the Settings app. Tap Battery. Tap Battery Saver. Turn off the Use Battery Saver switch. Close

4 Use low-latency Bluetooth headphones

If you only experience Bluetooth lag with a single pair of headphones, you may need to switch to low-latency headphones. Many of the best Bluetooth headphones offer low-latency features that eliminate audio lag. However, this option reduces the sound quality and decreases the headphone's battery life.

3 Change to a Bluetooth codec with lower latency

A Bluetooth codec decodes and encodes audio as it travels from the source to your headphones or speaker. Various codecs exist which offer different audio experiences. If you encounter Bluetooth lag, switch to a codec with lower latency.

The common codec on Android devices is Subband coding (SBC). SBC is a good compromise between quality and latency. However, activate aptX Low Latency (aptX LL) to eliminate audio lag. This codec is not available on many devices, including Google Pixel phones. Here's how to check and change your Bluetooth codec on an Android phone or tablet:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap System. Tap Developer options. Scroll down and tap Bluetooth Audio Codec. Tap the Qualcomm aptX audio radio button if available. Close

2 Let a new device compensate for Bluetooth lag

Bluetooth lag is impossible to eliminate. Signals take time to travel between devices. Therefore, many modern devices include latency compensation features, but they don't work instantly.

If you encounter Bluetooth lag with a new smart TV, wait a few days before resorting to other solutions. Your device should quickly learn to compensate for lag within hours, but it can take longer.

1 Use a Bluetooth receiver

Some Bluetooth devices have receivers that plug into a USB-C socket for a more reliable connection. This common item is included alongside game controllers, which rely on having minimal lag. Check the box your device came in for a Bluetooth receiver, and follow the included instructions to pair it.

Get the best Bluetooth experience

Eliminating Bluetooth lag is essential to creating a seamless Bluetooth listening experience, but you can take it further. We discussed Bluetooth codecs earlier in this guide. If you want to improve audio quality and aren't concerned with reducing latency, switch to a higher-quality Bluetooth codec.