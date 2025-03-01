It's easy to customize the home screen of any Android phone, but you can do much more than a wallpaper change and widget swap. Whether you're enjoying the stripped-down Android experience of Google Pixel devices or the enormous library of customization options in One UI, you can make your Android home screen look amazing.

I'll show you how to make your Android home screen look unique and interesting on any device with tips for the most common customization methods. While I've used a Google Pixel 8 for screenshots in this article, most of these features are available on any Android phone running Android 13 or later. So, without further ado, let's dive into all the ways to make your Android home screen yours.

6 Skip the hassle and choose a preset home screen

Let others do the work of creating a perfect home screen for you

I've lost count of all the icon packs, launchers, and widgets I have experimented with over the years. There's an infinite amount of combinations of the various customization apps out there, but it takes time to set them up perfectly, which can feel overwhelming if you're new to customizing your Android phone

When I want a new home screen that looks amazing, but I don't want to put in the hours to make it just right, I turn to the Palette app. This app contains a variety of preset home screen setups from users, so you can discover new ideas in seconds

Palette's users submit home screens created with unique mixtures of icon packs, launchers, and custom widgets. Each submission contains links to all the assets you need so you can quickly replicate them.

There are a couple of downsides to Palette. Firstly, it's hard to perfectly replicate each home screen you see. While each submission contains asset links, it can't link you to the customization options within them. Secondly, some featured submissions use out-of-date or unavailable assets. Nevertheless, it's a fantastic resource to help you come up with ideas for an amazing home screen.

5 Create a minimalistic and stylish theme across your wallpaper and app icons

This is the simplest way to make your home screen look great

Android 12 introduced themed app icons for a selection of Google's apps, and Android 13 expanded this feature for third-party apps. When enabled, Android matches the colors of your app icons to your wallpaper. It creates a set of palettes you can choose from, so you can switch up your home screen's look while keeping a consistent theme.

This feature is available on all devices running Android 13 or later.

Tap and hold on your phone's home screen Tap Wallpaper & Style. Close Toggle the Themed icons switch on. Close

Here are some examples of the different palettes Android creates from a wallpaper.