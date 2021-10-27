Google's most recent flagship phones, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are again some of the best Android phones money can buy. One core feature that makes Pixel phones stand out is the tight Google Assistant integration. This integration is helpful for anything from a simple Google search to sending a text message using only your voice.

The Assistant is at the core of the Pixel experience, so Google makes sure there are several ways to activate your personal assistant. Here are all the ways you can activate Google Assistant on your Pixel 7 phone.

1. Launch the Assistant using the power button

The easiest way to activate Google Assistant out of the box is to press and hold the power button. Once you hold the button for a few seconds, you'll see Google Assistant appear on the screen. This feature is enabled by default, but if you want a traditional power button menu, you can modify the power button's functionality.

To shut off this feature, go to Settings > System > Gestures > Press & hold power button and change the selection to Power menu.

2. Swipe from the corner to open Google Assistant

The corner swipe gesture is a great option for those who changed the power button settings but still want an easy way to access the Assistant. To open the Assistant, swipe inward on the screen from either corner. This option is not enabled by default but is easy to enable. Go to Settings > System > Gestures > System navigation > Gesture navigation settings (the gear to the right of the option) and flip the Swipe to invoke assistant toggle to on.

3. Activate the Assistant using your voice

​​​The Assistant hotword is a favorite option for launching the Assistant and is a focal point of Google advertising. Your phone prompts you to turn on this option during setup, but you can turn it off in settings. To use this method, say, "Hey Google," and the Assistant appears onscreen. This method works when your phone is asleep or when you use a Bluetooth device to listen to music.

4. Open Google Assistant from the app drawer

It's possible to search in the app drawer, and it's a handy feature. You can even enable the keyboard to open by default when you launch the app drawer. To use it to activate the Assistant, open the app drawer and tap the search box. Then, start typing assistant, and it appears after the first few letters in the From your apps section. Once the option pops up, tap it, and the Assistant is ready to go. You can also tap the microphone icon in the search bar to activate the Assistant.

5. Use the Quick Tap feature to launch the Assistant

Quick Tap is a useful feature introduced in Android 12 that gives you another input method to activate something on your device. Google uses data from the internal sensors on your device to detect if you tapped the back, which negates the need for a physical button. This feature has a number of features that can be activated when you double tap the back of your phone, including taking a screenshot, turning on the flashlight, and activating the Assistant. To enable the feature and choose your Quick Tap action, go to Settings > System > Gestures > Quick Tap.

6. Enable Google Assistant using the search bar

The quickest and perhaps the easiest way to activate the Assistant is in the search bar at the bottom of the homescreen. Tap the microphone icon at the right of the search bar, and the Assistant appears. This feature cannot be disabled since the search bar is perpetually present on your homescreen if you use the default launcher. If you want to remove this functionality, you'll have to download another Android launcher.

Hey Google

The Google Assistant is one of Google's flagship products and is arguably the best virtual assistant available on any device. Google deeply integrates the Assistant into its software on its Pixel phones to give them a leg up and improve the user experience. To make it easy to use the feature, Google includes several ways to activate the Assistant. The Google Assistant is a great tool that can do a number of things, including setting some useful routines to make everyday tasks quicker and easier.