Traveling with an Android smartphone is incredibly convenient thanks to the open ecosystem and flexibility the OS offers. However, travel also brings challenges — especially when it comes to keeping your phone and data safe. Having visited many destinations over the years, I've developed a few habits to secure my Android device and personal data. Here are a few things I follow to stay safe while traveling with my smartphone.

5 I always use a VPN on public networks

No free Wi-Fi is worth risking your data

One of the first things we often do when landing at an airport or visiting a café is connect to public Wi-Fi. But using public networks can be risky, as many of them are poorly encrypted, leaving your data exposed to hackers or cybercriminals.

One of the best ways to protect yourself is to avoid public Wi-Fi entirely. If that's not possible, the next best thing is to use a VPN. A VPN encrypts your internet connection, adds an extra layer of security, and masks your device's IP address. Some VPNs even let you browse as if you're in your home country, which can also be useful for accessing region-specific content.

There are many great VPN options available on Android, including both free and affordable paid services, so do make sure you end up using a VPN (even a free one) to keep your connection secure from prying eyes.

4 I keep Find My Device turned on

I can locate or lock my phone from anywhere