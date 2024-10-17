Why carry cash, coins, or a wallet full of cards when you can use the phone in your pocket? That's where digital wallets, like Google Wallet, come into play. Your phone must have an NFC chip to use a mobile wallet. NFC chips are included on flagship devices and most budget Android phones, so all Android users can use Google Wallet. While Google Wallet is a useful tool, these five improvements can make it better.

5 Make changing cards easier

One of the best parts about Google Wallet is that you can store multiple debit and credit cards and use them when needed. The issue is that switching between cards isn't as easy as it should be. Right now, your cards are near the top of the screen. To switch between them, you must swipe left and right. This makes it hard to view all your cards and select the right one, especially if you added many of them. You can't see a list of all your cards, and you have to swipe until you find the right one.

To fix this, Google should use the same card selector that Apple has in Apple Wallet. Apple displays a stacked vertical list of your cards, making it easy to see all of them at a glance and select the one you want to use. Google almost has this design in the Google Wallet app on WearOS, so it's odd that this isn't implemented in the Android app. This would be a great change to the app that would make it a lot more usable.

4 Moving your cards to a new wallet should be simpler

Upgrading your phone is exciting but stressful since you need to transfer everything from your old phone to your new phone. Android makes this easy by allowing you to move your photos, contacts, messages, and more between devices with a few clicks. One thing they don't transfer is your cards saved to Google Wallet. Instead, you must re-set up each card you want to add to your phone.

There are two things I think Google can do to fix this. The first is updating Google Wallet to save all cards to your Google account, not only that specific phone. Then, when you sign in to your Google account on a new device, you could add the cards from your account. This would be an easy option, but it might not be the most secure, which is where my second idea comes in.

Instead of saving the cards to your account, which could be hacked, you should be able to transfer a digital instance of your card from one device to another. During the setup process for a new device, there could be an option to transfer each card from your old device to your new device. Then, when complete, your new device would have access to the transferred card while the old device would not. This is a secure but convenient way to transfer cards from one device to another.

I'd be happy if Google would implement either of these ideas to make the transfer process easier.

3 Non-payment items take up too much space

Google Wallet's versatility is awesome since you can save payment cards, loyalty cards, plane tickets, sports tickets, and more in one place. However, storing these items in one place can make the app busy. Google Wallet's current design shows all payment cards in the top third of the app, while all other items take up the other two-thirds of the space. While it's great that Google Wallet can store all of these things, the focus should be on payments since that's what you may use the app for most of the time.

I think Google should change the layout of Google Wallet so that the payment cards take up at least half of the screen. Doing this would de-emphasize the items you use less while making the items you use larger and easier to access. I understand that concert or sports tickets might be more relevant if you're going to an event, so Google should include Gemini AI smarts into Google Wallet to bring those to the forefront at the appropriate time or place. This would make sure the most important items are at the forefront at the right time.

2 Enable location-based defaults

Google Wallet only allows you to set a single default card everywhere. This can be useful if you only have one card, but that's not the case for most people.

Some may have a card with grocery rewards, another for commuting payments issued by their company, and one for gas rewards. These cards are used at the places they're intended for and would not generally be used elsewhere.

Adding location-based default payment cards would take Google Wallet to the next level. People should be able to set a default card when they're at their subway stop and another card when they're at the grocery store. Then, it would be easier to use Google Wallet and decrease the time from activating Wallet to finding the card.

1 Make card settings more prominent

You can change numerous settings for each card you save in Google Wallet, but they aren't the easiest to find. You have to open Google Wallet, tap the card, and tap the overflow menu in the upper-right corner, the three small dots. I think the settings should be more prominent and more easily accessed.

My idea is to add them to the card page. When you tap the card, you should be able to see recent purchases and major settings like a delete button or an option to make a card your default. Sure, you can keep advanced settings in the overflow menu, but why should important settings be hidden in a deeper menu when there's space to add them to the UI? I think making this change makes a lot of sense.

Make Google Wallet more useful

Google Wallet is a great tool that holds your important information. However, a few things, like updating the UI and adding new features, would make the experience better. While Google Wallet is useful, it can run into issues. However, you can easily solve some common issues with quick fixes.