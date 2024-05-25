The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was one of our favorite smartphones last year, but as is the case every year, we're expecting some new foldables from Samsung this summer. However, it's 2024, and Samsung is no longer the only player in the foldable market. In fact, there are now many more and even better foldable smartphones available. While the Z Fold 5 got a lot right, there are a few things I'd change about it. Here are five ways Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

1 A wider, lighter, and less bulky form factor

The Z Fold 5 feels like it's stuck in the past

When the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 came out, it felt like a major breakthrough in the foldable industry. It felt like something Samsung could build on, with a genuine advantage in their hands, and something that would only improve with future generations. However, nearly three years later, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 still looks almost the same. Having used other foldable devices like the HONOR Magic V2 and OnePlus Open, it's clear that Samsung has fallen behind.

We'd like Samsung's upcoming foldable to be lighter, sleeker, and have a wider form factor. The current Z Fold 5 feels thick and bulky, making it hard to carry. A wider aspect ratio would make the outer screen more usable, while a lighter, sleeker design would make the phone easier to handle. These changes would bring the Galaxy Z Fold 6 much closer to the current crop of foldable devices, and with Samsung's software advantage, it could be our dream foldable.

2 Improved display

Can we get a wider outer screen and a crease-free inner display?

The current outer screen of the Z Fold 5 feels very narrow, and for someone used to standard smartphones, it can be hard to adjust to Samsung's foldable. Making typos and clicking the wrong things is common — I experience it all the time. We'd like Samsung to make the cover display a bit wider with the next generation, making the outer screen more usable for tasks that don't require unfolding the device.

As for the inner foldable screen, it also has room for improvement. The Z Fold 5's crease feels quite deep, which is off-putting for a lot of first-time foldable users. Yes, you get used to it, but the competition has improved so much that with displays like the OnePlus Open, you hardly notice the crease. Unfortunately, with the Z Fold 5, the crease is still quite noticeable and hinders the experience.

3 Upgraded, flagship-level camera experience

For this price, we deserve flagship cameras

When it comes to foldable smartphones, we often focus on the folding screen and how the software handles it, with camera performance often taking the back seat. While the cameras on foldable phones are generally acceptable and sometimes even better than many flagship smartphones, they often lag behind those on conventional flagships.

This is true for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well. Despite costing nearly 1.5 times the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it Samsung's most expensive smartphone, its camera experience is inferior to the slab flagship. While we agree that it's balancing the weight of the foldable — as better lenses add more weight — and delivering a great camera experience, we'd like to see all the features and the best camera experience on Samsung's next-gen foldable. A good start would be upgrading the telephoto lens to at least 5x or even 10x.

4 Better battery life

Feels like we've been asking for this forever

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, AP's Will Sattelberg noted that the battery life is just the same as the previous generation: "all day, but just barely." This is particularly disappointing, considering that the Z Fold 5 is the thickest foldable smartphone currently available and has the smallest battery capacity among foldable phones.

The Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open both have around 4,800 mAh batteries, while the HONOR Magic V2 goes up to 5,000mAh. In contrast, the Z Fold 5 only has a 4,400 mAh battery, which is quite evident in how it performs. While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 does fairly well, given its battery capacity, we expect Samsung to make significant improvements in this area.

5 More affordable pricing

Make it easier on our wallets, Samsung!

Foldables are expensive and made with premium parts, which is reflected in their pricing. However, Samsung has been making foldables for over five years now, and it's time to lower the prices. For years, foldables have cost around $2000, and even with $1000 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with the best deals, it's still an expensive phone. If Samsung wants to succeed in the foldable market and put a foldable in every hand, they need to lower the entry point. Maybe that begins with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE this year.

Major Galaxy Z Fold 6 improvements are on the way

Samsung is reportedly planning major changes for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Rumors suggest a new camera module design, though there's no word on an updated camera system yet. The crease on the inner display might also be much less noticeable this time around, and the company is also planning to release the foldables in more colors, which is always exciting. What changes would you like to see? Let us know in the comments section below!