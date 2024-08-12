With its never-ending feed of interesting articles and captivating news stories, Google Discover has become a daily ritual for many of us. However, you may see articles that don't spark your interest. Many Google Discover users have said the feed overwhelms them with content they don't care about. Google Discover is customizable and you can refine your experience on Android. Before you turn off the Discover feed or replace it with an alternative, use the tweaks below to take back control.

How does the Google Discover feed work?

When you create a Google account and use it to sign in on your Android phone, the company saves your web and app activity and browsing history. Google uses the data to showcase relevant articles in your feed. While it is the default behavior for Discover to curate and display relevant articles, there are ample customization options to tailor Google Discover and make it work for you. Let's go over them.

1 Customize sports and finance

By default, the Google Discover feed shows air quality, stock prices and market trends, updates from your favorite sports teams, weather, and summaries of the top stories on your interests. If it overwhelms you, customize it using the steps below.

Open Google Discover on your Android phone. Swipe left from the top menu and tap Settings. Clear the checkmark beside irrelevant content and tap Done. For Finance and Sports, go to the individual interest menu and follow teams, sports, or stocks. Let's tap Manage your sports interests. Close Glance over your favorite sports teams. Tap Edit. You can expand leagues, check their teams, and tap + to follow them. Close

Google Discover supports all the major sports leagues like the Champions League, ICC, FIFA, Premier League, La Liga, NBA, Serie A, Bundesliga, and more. As for your stocks, they are handled by Google Finance service. You'll sign in with your Google account and create a portfolio of your watchlist and stocks to get real-time pricing updates.

2 Manage your interests

Google Discover shows content based on your liked stories and followed search results. If you are no longer interested in specific topics, edit them from the Google Discover settings. Follow the steps below to make changes.

Launch Google Discover and tap the profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Interests. Move to the Liked menu and remove irrelevant and old posts. Close Slide to the Followed menu and tap Following to stop following the topic, sports team, search query, or celebrity. Close

You may not see immediate changes in your Google Discover feed. Give it a day or two and refresh the feed to check new stories that interest you.

3 Tweak Google Discover notifications

By default, Google Discover activates all notification categories on your Android phone. While some alerts are useful, the app may sometimes bombard your phone's notification center with too many stories, updates, and more. You have multiple options to curate your Discover feed notifications. Here's how.

Go to your Google Discover feed and tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. Select Notifications. Close Check notifications under all the categories like Weather & alerts, sports, finance, and more. Turn off the toggle beside irrelevant content and you are good to go. Close

4 Open web pages in an external browser

Google Discover comes with a built-in browser. It opens stories in the feed menu and aims to deliver a smooth web-browsing experience. But sometimes, you may want to open web articles in an external browser. To do so, you'll tweak an option from Discover settings.

Navigate to Google Discover settings (refer to the steps above). Scroll to Other settings. Turn off the Open web pages in the app toggle. Close

From now on, Google Discover opens articles in an external browser. Make sure to change the default browser from your Android Settings first.

5 Disable topics from a publication

When you follow a topic, sports team, or stock, Google curates and displays articles from all the relevant websites. However, the Discover algorithms aren't foolproof. Sometimes, you may notice articles from spammy websites. If you come across such web portals, block all the stories from them.

Open Google Discover and scroll it as usual. When you come across such a story, tap the overflow menu (the three dots) beside it and select Don't show content from publication. Repeat the same for all these stories and clean up your Discover feed. Close

6 Create and manage collections

Collections is a neat way to curate related stories, images, and more web content under a relevant group. You can even send the entire collection to others with a single click.

Head to Google Discover feed. Go to the Saved menu. Tap Create at the bottom. Close You can create a new collection from a link, all saved items, or start from scratch. Select Blank. Close Add a title, description, and template type. Tap Done. Close

7 Tweak Google Discover language and search region

If you want to receive Discover feed content in your regional language, use the steps below to change it.

Navigate to Google Discover feed settings (refer to the steps above). Scroll to Other settings. Select Language and region. Change the search language, search region, and discover language from the following menu. Close

Declutter your Google Discover feed in no time

You are just a few tweaks and tricks away from transforming your Discover feed into a personalized hub of information that aligns with your interests and passion. What are you waiting for? Whether you are a sports fan, movie buff, tech enthusiast, or follow world politics, go over these tips to curate, refine, and optimize your Google Discover feed like a pro. You can even reset Google Discover and start everything from scratch.