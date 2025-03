I like convenience, and picking up my phone when I need to check a notification or reply to a text bothers me. It’s why I always have WhatsApp Web open in a tab. While that covers most of my messaging needs, it’s not enough. I’ve been a big fan of Apple’s iPhone Mirroring feature and have been looking for a convenient way to control my Android phone from my PC. Here are four apps that let me do precisely that.

4 Microsoft Phone Link

Seamlessly connect your Android phone to your PC