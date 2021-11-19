Foldables are the future of smartphones. They have their own set of reliability issues, but most of these concerns should be resolved with time. Samsung currently leads the foldable market with its Galaxy Z Flip and Fold lineups, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ranks high in our list of the top Android phones on the market.

The lure of the Galaxy Z Fold 4's form factor is that it will make you more productive than a traditional smartphone in many cases, as you can unfold the phone to work on the big screen when needed. Below are some use cases where the Z Fold 4's folding form factor will make you more productive.

1. Navigate and use Google Maps on a big screen

Do you have an old car that has an infotainment system that doesn't support Android Auto? Instead of splurging hundreds of dollars on replacing the head unit, you can use the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for navigation purposes. Its folding display is large and roomy enough to show all the relevant navigation details. Plus, you can open your favorite music app in pop-up or split-view mode if needed.

Once you use the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for navigation in your car, there's no going back. You will find a traditional smartphone's display too small for the task.

2. Watch videos and simultaneously chat with friends

The 7.6-inch foldable display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes it ideal for consuming content. If you are watching a YouTube video or a movie while chatting with your friends, unfold the display to take full advantage of the phone's form factor. The large screen and One UI's multitasking features allow you to continue watching the video while chatting with your friends.

This is also possible on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and other phones from the Korean giant. But since their display is not as roomy as the Fold 4, the experience won't be anywhere as good.

3. Quickly switch between open apps

With One UI 4.1.1 and Android 12L, Samsung added a taskbar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that works similarly to a PC's taskbar. It shows up to eight apps, including six selected and two recent apps. Switching between open apps is a breeze with the taskbar, especially when you continuously switch between a few while working. The taskbar is always visible inside apps and provides access to other apps installed on your phone for quick launch.

This feature makes the Fold 4 a true productivity beast and sets it apart from regular smartphones.

4. Drag and drop text across apps

You have been able to drag and drop text and images across apps in Android for a few years now. The feature is of limited use on smartphones due to their relatively small displays. The feature is a godsend on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, especially when working with multiple documents at once or taking notes from a web page. You can highlight text from one app or document and drag and drop it to your preferred note-taking app.

Source: Samsung

5. Make video call with ease thanks to Flex Mode

Samsung's foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, come with a unique Flex mode. With the hinge open halfway, some apps automatically adjust to work with this form factor and move to the top half of the screen. The bottom half acts as a control panel and shows relevant settings. YouTube, for example, fits the video into the top half of the screen and leaves the rest of the UI in the bottom half.

That's a Z Fold 2 in the picture, but you get the idea.

You can take advantage of Flex mode when on a video call that's going to be particularly lengthy. Fold the phone in half, place it on a table, and continue with the call. This feature makes the Fold 4 ideal for attending online meetings and presentations. Check out our guide on how to use Flex Mode on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get the most out of this feature.

6. Edit photos on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a capable triple camera setup at the rear, which includes a 50MP primary shooter. You can use Samsung's Expert RAW camera app to get more out of the phone's cameras. Once you are done taking the RAW photos, you will have to edit them. Instead of switching to your PC, you can use the Z Fold 4's large display to edit the images.

The big screen means you have plenty of space to zoom in and edit the photos the way you want. But make sure to use the best photo editing apps for the task. And if you prefer the stock gallery app, check out the best Samsung Gallery tips to make your photos look beautiful.

7. Work between multiple documents

If you frequently work with multiple documents while on the go, the Galaxy Z Fold 4's large display helps improve your productivity levels. You can have multiple documents open, which makes comparing them or taking notes much easier. This also makes writing emails while referencing another document or presentation simpler, as you can have them open side-by-side. This workflow is not possible on a regular smartphone due to the lack of screen real estate.

It is time to try a foldable phone

Foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are ideal for professionals who are always on the move. The ability to unfold the device to access a bigger display will change your workflow in ways you might not have imagined. Once you get your Fold 4, check out the best One UI tips for your Galaxy phone to discover its hidden features.