Samsung's latest "Fan Edition" smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, is perhaps the most competitive midranger yet, with a price to match. It's $650, placing it a tier above the Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R, which are both $500. Since you can find the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 on sale for around the same price as the Galaxy S24 FE regularly, it's fair to wonder whether the latter even needs to exist.

After months comparing the Pixel 8a and the OnePlus 12R, I'll admit that I was skeptical about Samsung's newest FE smartphone. The former two phones are such great budget Android phones that it was hard to believe the Galaxy S24 FE could be worth $150 more. Now that I've spent the last few weeks using it, though, I'm officially converted.

There is certainly a case for picking up this Samsung phone as your next midranger — especially if you can find it on sale — for these five reasons.

1 The Galaxy S24 FE has a faster processor

It might not matter today, but could be a difference maker down the road

After years of telling consumers that their smartphone's processor doesn't matter much, I think it may be time for tech reviewers like myself to change our tune.

We've seen more than a few phones experience overheating issues resulting from their chipset, like the Tensor G2 in the Pixel Fold and the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro series. Additionally, now that operating systems are trying to run on-device AI and deliver new upgrades for up to seven years, performance demands are higher.

That's why I'm happy to report that the Galaxy S24 FE provides great performance for its class. Samsung ditched the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the Galaxy S23 FE for its own Exynos 2400 chipset. The move paid off. In benchmark tests, this midranger beats the Pixel 8a and the OnePlus 12R, and nears the performance of the base model Galaxy S24.

Geekbench 6 (single / multi) Price Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Exynos 2400e) 1,896 / 4,820 $650 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) 1,552 / 4,015 $600 Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy) 2,228 / 6,656 $800 OnePlus 12R (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) 1,563 / 5,153 $500 Google Pixel 8a (Tensor G3) 1,683 / 4,340 $500 iPhone 16 (Apple A18) 3,190 / 7,734 $800

Of course, benchmarks aren't everything, but the Galaxy S24 FE handled all my daily needs with ease, too. A few phones I've used recently are the Pixel 9, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and I switched to the cheaper Galaxy S24 FE with no issues.

2 You get a telephoto camera with the Galaxy S24 FE

None of the other midrangers offer this crucial hardware feature

The Galaxy S24 FE features a capable rear camera system that sports a telephoto camera, a rare feat for a midranger. This 8MP lens supports 3x optical zoom, and it will allow you to get closer to the action and take better photos from afar. Below, you'll find photo samples using 1x (left) and 3x (right) zoom captured with the Galaxy S24 FE.

Close

Since neither the Pixel 8a nor the OnePlus 12R have a telephoto lens for optical zoom, users are left with digital zoom and sensor crop. You may get a passable image at 2x using digital zoom on either device, but anything further will have a noticeable quality drop. I'll never buy a phone without a telephoto camera again, so this is a standout Galaxy S24 FE feature in my book.

3 The phone's build quality meets a higher standard

You don't realize it until you see the three phones together

Close

Build quality is largely subjective, but style trends typically influence smartphone design and change over time. The Galaxy S24 FE is built in line with current trends, which are flat and rectangular chassis with slightly chamfered edges. Next to the Pixel 9, Galaxy Z Fold 6, or iPhone 16, the new Galaxy S24 FE fits right in.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R both have strong curves that have simply fallen out of style. Compared with the Pixel 8a's plastic back and the OnePlus 12R's curved glass, I find the Galaxy S24 FE's design to be premium and attractive.

4 The Galaxy S24 FE's display has grown on me

It's not the brightest, but it may look the best anyway

When I first started using these phones together, I was blown away by how bright the OnePlus 12R was in tricky outdoor environments. Even if you won't ever see OnePlus' claimed 4,500-nit peak brightness rating in daily use, it is still plenty bright and vibrant. Over time, my stance shifted. The vibrant colors and flat design of the Galaxy S24 FE's 6.8-inch AMOLED panel won me over. It's beautiful and reliable, complete with 120Hz refresh rates.

For what it's worth, the displays on these three phones are quite similar in terms of specs. However, the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch screen is smaller and the OnePlus 12R's 6.78-inch screen is curved. Both could be dealbreakers for those looking for a big and flat AMOLED panel.

5 The Galaxy S24 FE features Galaxy AI and lengthy software support

With a faster processor, it could outlast even the Pixel 8a

Software can be a differentiating factor between midrangers that are this close in terms of raw specifications; I'm sure that some Android Police readers will only consider a Galaxy or Pixel device for software reasons. There is a case for picking up a Galaxy S24 FE due to its excellent software support, with Samsung promising seven years of software support, and it's equipped with plenty of great Galaxy AI features.

This handily beats the OnePlus 12R, which doesn't have the software support or the AI tools to compete with Samsung and Google. It's quite similar to Google's offering with the Pixel 8a, but I'm giving the Galaxy S24 FE the edge here for one key reason.

See, the Tensor G3 chip and the Pixel 8a's limited memory already gave Google trouble when porting Gemini Nano, its on-device language model, to the smartphone. I'm betting that the Exynos chipset inside the Galaxy S24 FE gives it a better chance of gaining powerful One UI and AI features down the road — ones that the Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R may miss out on.

Which excellent Android midranger should you buy?

I'm not sure if there has been a time when Samsung, Google, and OnePlus have simultaneously offered midrangers as competitive as the Galaxy S24 FE, Pixel 8a, and OnePlus 12R. They're all excellent-value phones, but after spending time with all of them as my daily driver, I think the Galaxy S24 FE may be worth the higher cost.

If you're considering getting one, try to get the best price by looking for Galaxy S24 FE deals and promotions — there are a few already available.