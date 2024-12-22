The foldable phone market is expected to grow by around 38% in 2024, according to publicly available data from IDC. Still, that only represents around 2% of the smartphone market. While a niche segment, foldables have gained more attention from consumers and media outlets, such as Android Police with our roundup of the best foldable phones.

This year brought advancements to the segment (new form factors, more affordable devices, and better usability), which helped nudge growth. These changes allowed foldable phones to become more than novelty devices. Further improvements in durability and better-optimized apps are among the tailwinds that could propel the foldables market into a strong 2025. Let's look at the five key factors that helped foldables flip the script in 2024.

5 Going beyond the clamshell

From retro to experimental

Back in the day, foldable phones were clamshell-style devices. This convenient and familiar form factor persists in modern foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. This fundamental design goes back to the late '90s when mobile phones really took off. I remember fawning over my friend's Motorola StarTAC, with its compact design and the satisfying snap it emitted when closing the phone. It was the coolest kid on the block long before the era of smartphones. However, it felt just out of reach of my young journalist's salary. Now, with devices like the Z Flip 6, old schoolers and newbies can go retro with modern capabilities and refinements.

More manufacturers came to the table with experimental foldable form factors in 2024. These include clamshells with large cover displays, such as the Motorola Razr+. There are also book-style foldables that open to reveal a larger screen. These include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google's first entry in the foldable market. There are extreme ideas like tri-fold devices, which unfurl to become almost tablet-like.

4 Less expensive options

Foldable phones became more accessible

Like my friend's StarTAC in the '90s, modern foldables tended to be expensive. However, more affordable options have started to emerge in 2024. Motorola proved that decent foldable phones don't have to be flagship-priced with models like the Motorola Razr (2024), a budget-friendly version of the Razr+ that comes in at around $500. It's a model I might consider next year for its sweet spot combination of features and price.

These lower-priced models bring tradeoffs compared to more expensive models, such as the OnePlus Open, an Android Police favorite. The compromises are what you'd expect: less powerful processors, lower-performance cameras, and fewer bells and whistles. While these tradeoffs might dissuade premium buyers, there's a huge worldwide market beyond flagship phones.

3 Improving durability and water resistance

Foldables are becoming more practical for everyday applications

Source: Amazon

Early foldable phones were often fragile, with easily scratched screens and poorly constructed hinges. Manufacturers put more emphasis on durability in 2024, including water resistance. These enhancements made foldable devices more practical.

Some newer foldables achieved excellent IP ratings. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Google Pixel Fold all boast IP8 ratings, meaning they can withstand submersion for up to 30 minutes. However, in 2025, it would be great to see manufacturers offer truly rugged yet sleek foldables that don't require cases and screen protectors. These accessories protect your phone but are a drag on its aesthetic.

2 Apps got better with new form factors

There's still work to be done

Just as Android apps have been panned for offering poor tablet optimization, the same has been true with foldables. Apps that aren't designed to adapt to the unique screen ratios of foldables can lead to awkward experiences. However, better tools have emerged to help Android app developers create a responsive UI that self-optimizes for different form factors.

Streaming apps such as Netflix and YouTube have been better optimized for foldables. On the productivity side, Microsoft Office and Google Workspace have long been tweaking their layouts for better adaptability. Other advancements include better split-screen capabilities to support running two apps at once. On the other hand, some games, such as Stardew Valley, and banking apps, such as Chase and Capital One, have been criticized for their sub-optimized foldable experiences.

1 Rising consumer interest

Phone buyers and the media took note

Foldable phones gained more media attention and, consequently, consumer interest in 2024. A simple web search reveals more media coverage for these devices than in previous years. This increased attention helped foldables move closer to mainstream adoption. The aforementioned increase in sales is also an indication that consumers are taking note.

The release of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in 2024 marked Google's entry into the foldable market and helped legitimize the category. Certain foldable models, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, were widely praised and started to frame the foldable category as more than just a curiosity.

Foldable smartphones still have some drawbacks

Despite progress in 2024, foldable phones still have drawbacks. Durability remains a concern with multiple screens on a single device, equating to a higher risk of breakage. Hinges are always a risk. And some apps still aren't sufficiently adaptive.

Then there's the "green line" issue, affecting models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. A green line appears at the screen's crease. OnePlus has offered lifetime screen replacement for users experiencing this issue.

What to expect from foldable phones in 2025 and beyond

One thing that could massively ignite the foldable phone market is the Apple factor. If Apple were to release a foldable with great design, the impact would be huge. Rumors suggest this might happen within the next few years. As Android users, we may not always see it, but Apple carries an unsurpassed cool factor. Where Apple goes, the market goes.

In addition to the Apple factor, ongoing improvements in durability, screen technology, and software will make foldables more common. More affordable models will likely emerge, extending the category's appeal to new audiences. App optimization will continue to be a focus, with developers working to leverage the unique capabilities of foldable devices. For now, the long-term outcome for this segment is anybody's guess, but it doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.